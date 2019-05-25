×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Adam 'Pacman' Jones announces retirement from NFL

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    25 May 2019, 01:16 IST
pacman-jones-41717-usnews-getty-FTR
Adam "Pacman" Jones

Long-time NFL defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones, whose 12-season career was marked as much by controversy off the field as contributions on it, has announced his retirement.

Jones, 35, posted a video on his Instagram story on Friday that purports to show him signing a document with an NFLPA-backed organisation, "The Trust," whose goal is to provide retired players with the support in life after football.

The video was posted with the all-caps caption "LOL."

"This is an official letter," Jones says in the video. "It's official that I'm done with the NFL, cuz."

Jones most recently featured for the Denver Broncos, playing in seven games in 2018 before being released.

"I'm content. I had a hell of a run doing it. I'm at the point where I didn't feel I would be top level if I tried to play now. I'm happy and I'm looking forward to spending more time with my family and the kids," Jones told ESPN on Friday.

Jones was taken in the first round (number six overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft out of West Virginia.

Over the course of 12 seasons across 14 years - he was suspended one season and sat out another - Jones recorded 508 total tackles (421 solo) and had 17 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

He played most of his career, eight seasons from 2010-17, with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Advertisement
Exclusive: Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz on Boston sports & more
RELATED STORY
NFL players congratulate Gronkowski after retirement announcement
RELATED STORY
Kaepernick v the NFL: How we got here
RELATED STORY
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
RELATED STORY
Leading tight end and Super Bowl star – the numbers behind Gronkowski's greatness
RELATED STORY
Ravens bring Hollywood to Baltimore, Giants reach for Jones - The best and worst picks of the NFL Draft first round
RELATED STORY
Cleveland, Kansas City to host future NFL Drafts
RELATED STORY
Tom Brady announces 'retirement' in first tweet
RELATED STORY
AP Source: Broncos to acquire Joe Flacco from Ravens
RELATED STORY
Cowboys' Gregory suspended indefinitely in 4th ban from NFL
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us