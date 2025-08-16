Adam Schefter's top 5 must-draft fantasy football picks in 2025 after ESPN's latest marathon mock ft. Malik Nabers

ESPN's Adam Schefter was part of a 10-team mock draft during the network's Fantasy Football. He had the last pick of the first round, but in the snake format, he would always double his picks. That means that he had the opportunity to form a few interesting duos for his fantasy football team.

Ad

Check out some of the must-draft picks made by Schefter during the mock draft.

Top 5 must-draft picks by Adam Schefter in ESPN mock draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants

The first-round pick by Schefter was taken at #10 overall, one pick after his ADP, which is in line with the pick. Nabers was the fifth receiver taken in the draft; he's expected to be a major difference-maker in 2025 after already crossing the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season. Fantasy Pros projects him with 1,349 yards in 2025.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

The very next pick was the first tight end taken. And with good measure, with Brock Bowers emerging as one of the league's elite tight ends already in his first year. He was the #11 pick, but it could be considered a bit of a reach as he holds an ADP of #16. Still, having the TE1 will never be a bad thing.

#3 - Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Ad

Schefter had to wait a long time to grab his first running back due to his draft slot. As such, he went for a rookie, picking Hampton with the #30 overall pick, the last pick of the third round. Despite an ADP of #35, Schefter certainly could be excused for going with a running back due to his situation. Hampton will be a running back with high volume, justifying his selection.

#4 - James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Ad

With pick #31, the insider doubled in the running back position to make sure he's not stuck with just one good starter at the most important position for fantasy football. Cook's ADP, curiously, is better than Omarion Hampton, appearing at #33. As the first pick of the fourth round, it's another good pick by the insider based on his team building and the position.

#5 - DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

The final must-have pick for the reporter was DJ Moore, and despite a close ADP (#46), he was able to find himself a player with a bit of a steal feeling, as Moore was the #49 pick and the 21st wide receiver taken overall. He's expected to have another great year with Ben Johnson at the helm, a good choice to end the fifth round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.