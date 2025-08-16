Adam Schefter's top 5 must-draft fantasy football picks in 2025 after ESPN's latest marathon mock ft. Malik Nabers

ESPN's Adam Schefter was part of a 10-team mock draft during the network's Fantasy Football. He had the last pick of the first round, but in the snake format, he would always double his picks. That means that he had the opportunity to form a few interesting duos for his fantasy football team.
Check out some of the must-draft picks made by Schefter during the mock draft.
Top 5 must-draft picks by Adam Schefter in ESPN mock draft
#1 - Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants
The first-round pick by Schefter was taken at #10 overall, one pick after his ADP, which is in line with the pick. Nabers was the fifth receiver taken in the draft; he's expected to be a major difference-maker in 2025 after already crossing the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season. Fantasy Pros projects him with 1,349 yards in 2025.
#2 - Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
The very next pick was the first tight end taken. And with good measure, with Brock Bowers emerging as one of the league's elite tight ends already in his first year. He was the #11 pick, but it could be considered a bit of a reach as he holds an ADP of #16. Still, having the TE1 will never be a bad thing.
#3 - Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Schefter had to wait a long time to grab his first running back due to his draft slot. As such, he went for a rookie, picking Hampton with the #30 overall pick, the last pick of the third round. Despite an ADP of #35, Schefter certainly could be excused for going with a running back due to his situation. Hampton will be a running back with high volume, justifying his selection.
#4 - James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
With pick #31, the insider doubled in the running back position to make sure he's not stuck with just one good starter at the most important position for fantasy football. Cook's ADP, curiously, is better than Omarion Hampton, appearing at #33. As the first pick of the fourth round, it's another good pick by the insider based on his team building and the position.
#5 - DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
The final must-have pick for the reporter was DJ Moore, and despite a close ADP (#46), he was able to find himself a player with a bit of a steal feeling, as Moore was the #49 pick and the 21st wide receiver taken overall. He's expected to have another great year with Ben Johnson at the helm, a good choice to end the fifth round.
