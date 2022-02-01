"He 'bout to bust out the griddy again" - Adam Schefter salvages his pride among NFL fans as Tom Brady officially retires 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced on his Instagram page he decided to call it quits Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter jumped the gun and prematurely reported Brady's retirement Saturday. Social media was quick to roast Schefter after Brady's father and agent revealed Saturday Brady hadn't made up his mind.

Now that Schefter's report turned out to be accurate, social media was quick to react again. One fan tweeted Schefter was doing the griddy dance in excitement his report was factual.

Nicholas Edward Foles @Folesmania Adam Schefter 'bout to bust out the griddy again hearing that #TomBrady news Adam Schefter 'bout to bust out the griddy again hearing that #TomBrady news

Another social media user questioned whether Schefter was good at his job. Schefter was the one to reveal Brady's retirement before he was ready for it to be announced.

ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna Is Adam Schefter so good at his job that he actually knew Tom Brady would retire before Tom Brady did? Is Adam Schefter so good at his job that he actually knew Tom Brady would retire before Tom Brady did?

One fan used Tom Brady's retirement to write a meme about how happy Adam Schefter is. They used LaVar Ball's famous line from the NBA draft when he told reporters, "I told you so!"

Not everyone was willing to forgive Schefter, however. One fan questioned why Schefter felt the need to announce Brady's retirement for him. Immediately proceeding with Brady's Instagram post, Schefter tweeted that Brady was retiring.

jordan @916kappa_p Was it too much for Adam Schefter to just let Tom Brady announce his own retirement? What a weirdo man.. Was it too much for Adam Schefter to just let Tom Brady announce his own retirement? What a weirdo man..

Another meme was created by a fan who compared Schefter to Marvel's Avengers villain, Thanos.

LeBron James smoking a victory cigar after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship in 2016 has become an oft-used image. One fan utilized that image to describe ESPN insiders after Tom Brady retired.

The memes continued, including someone comparing Schefter to Dwight Schrute from The Office.

Given the seriousness of Brady's decision, it's no surprise Schefter was ticked when asked about his reporting Saturday. The sigh of relief Schefter must've let out could be figuratively heard around the world.

ScottyChrysForever33 @ScottyStyles33 Adam Schefter after he was right about the Tom Brady retirement Adam Schefter after he was right about the Tom Brady retirement https://t.co/oOaHuV9GKt

Schefter being correct has saved his reputation. Schefter stood by his initial report throughout the weekend and into Tuesday.

Finally, someone noted they expected Brady to play to spite Schefter. However, they're more grateful than anything they got to watch the greatest of all time in Brady play.

That's an attitude we should all strive to have.

It’s pretty cool that I got to live to see the s in football, basketball and hockey. I was 95% sure that Adam Schefter was probably right but was I hoping Tom Brady would play another season out of spite.It’s pretty cool that I got to live to see thes in football, basketball and hockey. I was 95% sure that Adam Schefter was probably right but was I hoping Tom Brady would play another season out of spite.It’s pretty cool that I got to live to see the 🐐s in football, basketball and hockey. https://t.co/jCuB98kNkW

Tom Brady retires with nothing else to accomplish

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady has accomplished everything in the NFL. He's won three regular-season MVP awards and more Super Bowls than anyone else.

In his final season at age 44, Brady was an MVP candidate and threw for a career-high in passing yards: 5,316.

The Buccaneers and former New England Patriots quarterback got to announce his retirement on his terms. Given the legendary status he's earned over the years, there's no better way to be able to go out than announcing your retirement when it feels right.

