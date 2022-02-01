BREAKING: Tom Brady officially announces his retirement from NFL

In breaking news that dropped Tuesday, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. His decision is official, as he was the one to announce his decision after ESPN prematurely announced his decision on Saturday.

Brady took to Instagram to post four messages, which explained his decision to retire. Brady thanked the city of Tampa and his teammates for two great years to conclude his career.

Brady also thanked his parents, his wife Giselle, and his three kids for supporting him over his 22-year career. He thanked countless others, such as trainer Alex Guerrero, for helping him throughout his journey.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion walks away from the NFL as the most accomplished and successful quarterback in NFL history. Brady is retiring at the top of his game. He had an MVP-caliber season in 2022 and can walk away with no regrets.

