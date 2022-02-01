"I love it" - Tom Brady reveals one aspect of Joe Burrow's game which stands out

Since Joe Burrow began his ascent to superstardom, he's earned many comparisons to Tom Brady. Like Brady, Burrow has an "It Factor" that few possess.

He has a swagger and confidence that's infectious to his teammates.

The 44-year-old quarterback is contemplating retirement. That didn't stop him from praising the Cincinnati Bengals superstar on Monday's episode of the Let's Go! Podcast.

Tom Brady told fellow host Jim Gray he loves Burrow's toughness. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's toughness was on display when the Tennessee Titans sacked him nine times in the divisional round.

Here's what the seven-time Super Bowl champion had to say about Joe Burrow and his toughness:

"I love it. I love it. There's very few ways to display toughness from a quarterback because we don't play at the line of scrimmage, we don't block, we don't tackle. We don't have to go hit anybody, but the way that we can show our toughness is you can stand in the pocket and make throws," Brady said. "And sometimes you get the sh-- knocked out of you and you gotta get up and just go onto the next play and you don't want to ever show anyone 'man, he really got me good on that.' I think what I love about Joe's game is he does just that. He gets knocked down, he gets up and he's ready for the next play."

The respect Tom Brady has for Burrow's game shows that the young quarterback's play is infectious, even reaching his competitors. Brady also says that defenses get discouraged seeing quarterbacks like Burrow shrug off hits and sacks.

"Joe stands in there and makes plays. Get knocked down and he gets up and I think from a defensive standpoint sometimes that's discouraging too. Sometimes they feel like 'man, they got me really good on that,' but they see you get up and they're like sh--, I can't get this guy out of the game."

Joe Burrow has been compared to Tom Brady by fans and media alike since winning the AFC Championship

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Burrow's comparisons to Brady might be premature, as Burrow is just in his second season. Brady played 22 seasons in the NFL at the highest level, winning seven Super Bowl rings and three NFL MVP awards.

That said, Burrow's intangibles, such as leadership, are qualities not all NFL quarterbacks have. While it might be premature to compare the two, that hasn't stopped analysts like Skip Bayless from doing so.

"We're about to debate if I'm right: If Brady has retired, Joe Burrow is the closest thing to him."

It's also important to keep in mind that comparing athletes to one another this early in their careers comes with caveats. We recently saw Patrick Mahomes, one of the first quarterbacks to draw Brady comparisons, be brushed aside as "The next Tom Brady" in favor of Burrow after one bad game.

Ultimately, time will tell how the remainder of Burrow's career plays out. But earning respect at 25 years of age from the most successful NFL player in NFL history is a great way to begin your career.

