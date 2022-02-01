Have the Bengals ever won a Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the Super Bowl. After decades of futility and only two years removed from the worst record in the NFL, Cincinnati find themselves in the biggest game in American football.

Behind budding star quarterback Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati defied a lot of odds and went through a host of tough teams to get to the Super Bowl. Now they face their biggest challenge in bringing the coveted Lombardi Trophy to southwest Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals have never won a Super Bowl

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, CA, Cincinnati do not have a Super Bowl title in their history books. The franchise previously played in Super Bowl XVI (1982) and Super Bowl XXIII (1989), both against the San Francisco 49ers. Hall-of-Fame quarterback Joe Montana led the 49ers to 26-21 and 20-16 wins, respectively, in the two matchups.

Interestingly, had the Los Angeles Rams lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship game, the two teams could have matched up in the Super Bowl for the third time. Alas, the football gods deemed it fit rather to have the Hometown Hollywood-glitzy Rams take on the rustbelt blue collar Bengals.

Both teams were the No. 4 seed in their respective conferences, so each team’s journey to the big game was somewhere between expected and an underdog story.

The Bengals, in particular, are more of an underdog story than the stacked Rams because Cincinnati had to face the No. 1 one seed Tennessee Titans and the prohibitive favorites Kansas City Chiefs. Taking on Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ talented offense and defense would be the crown in Cincinnati's Cinderella season should they defeat Los Angeles.

Super Bowl LVI will be played on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California. The halftime show will feature late ‘90s and early 2000s rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and the younger generational rap talent Kendrick Lamar.

The Rams are four-point favorites over Cincinnati. Both teams will have two weeks to get key players healthy and primed for the biggest football game of the season.

