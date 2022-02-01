Joe Burrow has a perfect birthday gift for favorite rapper Kid Cudi after AFC title

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has garned many nicknames this season for his cool demeanor and confidence, even in moments when his team is down. He has said in the past that before each Bengals game, he will listen to Kid Cudi's song "New York City Rage Fest" as a way to prepare.

He has mentioned in the past that Kid Cudi was one of his idols when he was growing up.

The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in the AFC title game, earning them a trip to the Super Bowl for just the third time in franchise history.

Shayne graham @Shaynegraham17

Evan deserves all that comes his way and the Bengals have had this coming for so long.

#WhoDey #RuleTheJungle Some may not understand why… but I have tears rolling down my face right now. @McPherson_Evan and @Bengals I cant hold back how happy I am.Evan deserves all that comes his way and the Bengals have had this coming for so long. Some may not understand why… but I have tears rolling down my face right now. @McPherson_Evan and @Bengals I cant hold back how happy I am. Evan deserves all that comes his way and the Bengals have had this coming for so long. #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle

Sunday was Kid Cudi's birthday and he took to Twitter to say that the Bengals' win was the "best birthday gift ever to be honest."

Joe Burrow mentioned after the game that Kid Cudi had reached out to him earlier in the week and how surreal it is to have that communication with someone he has looked up to.

"The situation that I'm in socially doesn't really feel real to me. Because, you know, in my head I'm just the same ol' guy. One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi, reached out to me yesterday."-Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Now the Cincinnati Bengals will look to bring home the organization's first Lombardi Trophy, which would be an even better belated birthday present for Kid Cudi.

How has QB Joe Burrow changed the Cincinnati Bengals?

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The second-year quarterback remained calm after bringing his Bengals team back from an 18 point deficit to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall draft pick in 2020, quarterback Joe Burrow has taken the league by storm. He had an incredible rookie campaign last season before tearing his ACL.

The quarterback was joined this season by his former LSU teammate and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the two have become nearly unstoppable, leading the Bengals to the AFC North division title, an impressive playoff run and now the Super Bowl.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



#Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his chain are real: "They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones." #Bengals QB Joe Burrow was asked if the diamonds on his chain are real: "They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones."https://t.co/q0wIfYVPyo

Also Read Article Continues below

While the success or demise of an NFL team can't ride solely on one player alone, it's clear that their first overall first-round draft selection in 2020 now has the team Super Bowl bound.

Edited by LeRon Haire