"I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend" - Tom Brady upset with retirement reports overshadowing Championship Sunday

With his team knocked out in the divisional round of the playoffs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was looking forward to enjoying the NFL Championship Sunday. But it wasn't to be.

Reports surfaced online that the quarterback had decided to retire after 22 seasons, sending the NFL world in a frenzy.

Tom Brady "disappointed" with timing of retirement reports

The quarterback's father, Tom Brady Sr., and agent Don Yee quickly refuted the rumors, claiming the quarterback hadn't decided on his future yet.

But the damage was already done, as discussions surrounding the quarterback's future overshadowed the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, and Brady wasn't too pleased about that.

During his weekly appearance on the Let's Go! Podcast on Mad Dog Radio, the quarterback voiced his displeasure about the situation:

"There's some very important games going on on the weekend and I know how hard those players work on Sunday to prepare for that. You know, I was actually a little bit disappointed that (the retirement reports) would play some part in what's going on in NFL football. Which for me, has been such an amazing sport, it's a great sport and the focus should be on those great games."

The quarterback, who wasn't in the country when reports broke on Saturday afternoon, said his weekend was affected by the reports. He explained:

"I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend, but it didn't quite turn out that way because my phone got really busy. But that's just part of being in the situation I'm in."

When asked whether he has a timeline set to announce his decision, the quarterback said:

"I don't know. I'll know when the time is right. Like I've always said, I'm to play as long as I have. As things have gone on in the later parts of my career, whether that was five years ago or even this year, there's a lot of interest in when I'm going to stop playing. And I understand that. It's not that I don't recognize that. It's just that when I know I know, when I don't know I don't know. I'm not going to race to some conclusion about that."

Also Read Article Continues below

The seven-time Super Bowl champion capped off his 22nd NFL season by finishing as the league leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. While he is still close to his peak, the quarterback could be ready to walk away from football.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar