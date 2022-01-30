"He's not retiring" - Tom Brady Sr. disputes reports about son's retirement

On Saturday, ESPN's NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL.

As tributes poured in for the 22-year veteran, Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., shook social media with his comments.

KRON4 News reporter Kaylen Mills tweeted that Brady Sr. told her his son wasn't retiring. According to Brady Sr., an online publication has started circulating rumors and the reports of the quarterback retiring lacked substance.

Within minutes of Schefter and Darlington's report, the NFL world began celebrating Brady's career. But Mills' revelation has left fans and insiders confused.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi also spoke with Brady Sr. The quarterback's father told the reporter:

"This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi #Buccaneers Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers

Tom Brady hasn't closed the door on returning for the 2022 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

The surprising revelations from Brady Sr. mean the quarterback's future is still up in the air. Prior to Mills' report, SI's Michael Silver revealed Brady hadn't informed Tampa Bay Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht about his status for the 2022 NFL season.

Michael Silver @MikeSilver Report for @BallySports : Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB.

Minutes after ESPN's report, tributes from former New England Patriots players, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, and fans across the globe flooded in.

Among the tributes included a tweet from the TB12 Sports account, which has since been deleted.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, also sent a text to NFL Network's Albert Breer. Yee made it known Brady would be the one to announce his decision, not anyone else.

Either ESPN's report was false or they jumped the gun on this story. But it's certainly not great optics for two of the league's most trusted insiders.

Also Read Article Continues below

As accomplished as Brady is, announcing his retirement was supposed to be the cherry on top of his legendary career. But this gaffe may take the shine off the celebrations of Brady's career.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar