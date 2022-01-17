"Did Jimmy Garoppolo write this?" - NFL fans mock Adam Schefter's tweet on 49ers QB's trade talks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the franchise was put on the clock when Trey Lance was selected in last year's draft. It is thought that this season will be Jimmy G's last as a 49er with Lance tipped to take over next year.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted that Garoppolo's form in the latter stages of the season helped raise his trade value and raised his value to the organization. Read below.

"During the second half of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo simultaneously has raised his value to both the 49ers and to other teams in the off-season trade market. 49ers would not be where they are today without him," Schefter wrote.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter During the second half of this season, Jimmy Garoppolo simultaneously has raised his value to both the 49ers and to other teams in the off-season trade market. 49ers would not be where they are today without him.

This led to many fans taking aim at Insider, with some jokingly saying that Garoppolo's agent was behind the tweet to put his client in the shop window.

Jack M @VinnyBidatze
Jimmy G has a good and well-connected agent I see

One user asked Schefter if Jimmy G. wrote the tweet, asking "Did Jimmy G. write this?"

Chris Kane @ChrisKane007
Lol Did Jimmy G write this?

Other users wrote that Schefter took payments to write the glowing endorsement of the 49ers quarterback.

DJ Joey DiSarno @DJJoeyDiSarno
lmao schefty taking payments from jimmy g's agent to tweet this

Brad Chisholm @Brad_Chisholm
Totally not paid to tweet this

Minshew Mania @thenotoriousNA
Schefter got the bag lol

Will Garoppolo be a 49er next season?

The 49ers traded up to get Trey Lance and parted ways with three first-round picks to do so. A team would not do that if they wanted him to sit for two seasons (if Jimmy G stays).

It is thought this was always going to be Garoppolo's last season in the Bay Area, with Lance taking the keys to the kingdom next season.

With San Francisco's number 10 playing reasonably well in the second half of the season, his trade value would no doubt have gone up. With Schefter's tweet, it suggested that Jimmy G. proved his worth to the franchise and that they would not be where they are (in the playoffs) without him.

There is some truth to that, but even a Super Bowl win is not likely enough to keep the organization in on him as the starter for next season.

There will be a host of teams in need of a starting quarterback, so there will be a market for 30-year-old. His talent suggests that he can be a starter in the league for a long time, but it is highly unlikely that will be with the 49ers.

Just what San Francisco can get in return for Jimmy G. remains to be seen, but with Schefter's tweet, it appears that his value to both the 49ers and others has gone up significantly.

