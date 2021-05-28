Adam Vinatieri's net worth: How much is NFL's all-time leading scorer worth? 

Adam Vinatieri announces his retirement after 24 successful seasons with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adam Vinatieri has a net worth of $25 million. His hard work on the football field has paid off.

Adam Vinatieri leads the NFL in points scored with 2,673 and has scored 599 total field goals over his 24-year NFL career. He has made three Pro Bowl appearances and has won four Super Bowl rings. In three of his four Super Bowl wins, Vinatieri hit the game-winning field goal.

Adam Vinatieri ends his NFL career as the second-highest career earner at the kicker position with $51.1 million. Vinatieri finished slightly behind Sebastian Janikowski, who earned $53.2 million during his NFL career. Adam Vinatieri has made appearances in Snickers commercials, Saturday Night Live, Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and The Greatest Game Ever Played.

These appearances have helped Vinatieri make money off the field. Vinatieri has brought home $277,000 in Super Bowl bonuses for his four Super Bowl wins. Adam Vinatieri's career earnings through his NFL contracts prove one thing: he was underpaid.

Adam Vinatieri's career earning breakdown for the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts

Adam Vinatieri earned a total salary of $35.1 million. He made $12.3 million in signing bonuses and $2.5 million in roster bonuses throughout his 24-year career. Vinatieri has also received a restructure bonus and an incentive bonus that equaled $1.2 million.

His salary, signing bonus, roster bonus, restructure bonus, and incentives landed him a total salary of $51.1 million. Here's Adam Vinatieri's career earnings breakdown for both the Colts and Patriots.

Adam Vinatieri's career earnings with the New England Patriots

In the ten seasons that Adam Vinatieri spent with the Patriots, he was massively underpaid. Adam Vinatieri nailed three game-winning field goals that earned the Patriots three of their six Super Bowl championships. Vinatieri brought home $11.4 million during his ten seasons with the New England Patriots.

Adam Vinatieri's career earnings breakdown with New England Patriots

Salary: $7,718,470

Signing bonus: $2,701,000

Roster bonus: $314,000

Restructure bonus: $198,529

Incentives: $500,000

Total career earnings: $11,431,999

Adam Vinatieri did not make a seven-figure salary until the last three years with the New England Patriots.

Adam Vinatieri's career earnings with the Indianapolis Colts

Adam Vinatieri joined the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 season. Vinatieri helped the Indianapolis Colts win the Super Bowl in 2007. The four-time Super Bowl champion made the majority of his career earnings with the Indianapolis Colts.

Adam Vinatieri's career earnings breakdown with Indianapolis Colts

Salary: $27,390,000

Signing bonus: $9,600,000

Roster bonus: $2,200,000

Restructure bonus: $510,000

Total career earnings: $39,700,000

Adam Vinatieri earned his longest and largest contract with the Indianapolis Colts when he signed a five-year, $12 million deal in 2006.