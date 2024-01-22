AFC Championship Game 2024 tickets: Where to buy, prices, and more details for the showdown in Baltimore

After edging the Buffalo Bills 27–24 in the divisional playoffs on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs guaranteed their spot in the AFC Championship for the sixth straight season.

Although the two teams mostly engaged in an end-to-end affair throughout the game in Buffalo, Kansas City's defense tightened toward the end to prevent the Bills from scoring. In his first-ever road playoff game, Mahomes passed for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Mahomes will now get ready for the AFC Championship Game next week, which will be another road game. On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens host the Chiefs in the penultimate round of the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Ravens have advanced to their first AFC Championship Game since 2012 with a convincing 34-10 victory against the Houston Texans on Saturday in the Divisional Round.

Expand Tweet

This season's regular season saw no action between the two AFC teams, and their last postseason meeting came in 2010, when Baltimore defeated Kansas City on the road. When Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have faced off, though, the Chiefs have prevailed three of the four times.

The AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Ravens takes place at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, where they face the victor of the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.

Expand Tweet

A look at the ticket details for 2024 AFC Championship game

The AFC Championship Game is one of the NFL's finest annual spectacles, so if you're hoping to watch it live, you're in for a special treat.

Kickoff for the Jan. 28 Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens game is scheduled at 3 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium. You can get tickets from Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and Baltimoreravens.com/playofftickets. Tickets for the AFC Championship Game are reasonably priced, with prices as low as $403 and at an average of $1115.

SeatGeek, Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats are always wonderful places to find ticket deals. Make sure to purchase the cheapest tickets before it's too late because prices are subject to change based on a variety of factors, including demand and availability. Tickets for the AFC Championship start at around $403.

Expand Tweet

The Ravens take on defending Super Bowl winners after appearing to be the best team in the NFL for most of the season.