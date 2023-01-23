AFC Divisional game analysis and beyond: Bengals vs Bills

With the conclusion of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, we will analyze the fallout from the most anticipated matchup in the AFC. The Bengals marched onto the Bills' home field and took care of business in a 27-10 blowout. What caused this once mighty Bills team to sputter to a standstill in the AFC Divisional round?

Cincinnati were clicking from the start. With injuries to the offensive line, we were expecting a more dominant Bills defense to apply more pressure to Joe Burrow. Yet the Bengals knew their assignment and pounded the rock for clock management.

Their game management scheme worked flawlessly and kept the score somewhat low. With the top-tier receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they were able to convert when the run was stopped four yards shy of the goal line for big plays.

Josh Allen and the Bills broke down in the snow

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen didn’t seem to be the quarterback we all know and hasn’t been this whole postseason. He connected on 59% of his passes in this game compared to Joe Burrow’s 64%.

There's no telling what Allen is going through, but he’s in a rut. All we can do as fans of the sport is hope he climbs out of this hole and gets back into form. It also didn’t help him much that his defense didn’t step up to stop the run or cover the passing attack.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

The message from the game will most definitely be that the Bills need stronger playmakers on defense. It’s also notable to mention that Von Miller could have made a difference in this game as well. Stopping the run and getting more pressure on Joe Burrow was needed if they wanted to win this game.

As far as Cincinnati go, they played flawlessly. The story coming out of this game for them will be what you draft first. As their pick continues to be later, it’s clear it’s a potential risk on an offensive lineman or a proper cornerback. Seeing this team, it seems that’s their main weakness if you’d even call them weaknesses.

Offseason decisions to be made for both the Bills and the Bengals

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Now that we get to the offseason, no matter how much further the Bengals go, what happens with Joe Burrow's contract? Arguably, he’s the best quarterback in the league in terms of reading defenses and playing smart.

Compared to Patrick Mahomes, it’s easy to see how Mahomes can extend plays with the playmakers he has downfield, but lacks pre-snap prowess. What do the Bengals do with the money and what would Burrow want? It’s clear he’s worth a five-year, $280 million deal, but would he truly want that much? Would he rather have the glory much like Tom Brady?

As we enter Burrow’s fourth season, it’s clear there have to be negotiations coming soon. Cincinnati fans should hope he’s more for glory than money and continues to win. Otherwise, there’s a chance of losing seasons as cap space gets tight and receivers and offensive linemen are unable to get paid. All eyes will be on the AFC North, with the Bengals and Ravens making headlines this offseason.

For the Bills it’s about keeping the offensive line together. Re-sign or draft studs to keep Josh Allen protected. Re-sign Jordan Poyer to make big plays happen on defense. Seeing their cap space being in the negative, it seems they will have to cut players to stay a top contender.

Buffalo fans this offseason are going to be going through some turmoil, as good players will have to be cut and replacements drafted. Don’t get discouraged, as the core pieces will still be there and able to make plays. Just don’t expect a run of dominance as you’ve seen the last couple of years, it is expected to slow with the cap situation.

A good game from the Bengals and poor defense from the Bills (along with Josh Allen just not being in the groove) ultimately decided this game. If Cincinnati keeps this identity up throughout the postseason, it’s hard to see them being dethroned, even by the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Bills keep this up throughout next season, they won’t be the force to be reckoned with as they have been the past few seasons. Only time will tell as one team licks its wounds and the other progresses to the AFC Championship game.

