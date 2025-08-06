AFC North Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Chase Brown

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching as the offseason for Dynasty managers continues to unfold. Those playing in these leagues beyond the first year should be utilizing the trade market to improve their rosters before the upcoming season. Here are five players to buy and sell from the AFC North division this year.

Ad

Fantasy Football Dynasty buys and sells from AFC North in 2025

AFC North trade candidates

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - BUY: Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Ad

Trending

Dylan Sampson profiles as the most explosive running back on the Cleveland Browns' roster this year. He will likely compete with fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins for the featured backfield role, with Jerome Ford likely a change-of-pace option. Judkins is currently dealing with a legal issue, so depending on the outcome, Sampson may get an early opportunity to prove his value.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - SELL: Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers has been relatively diappointing during his fantasy football career with the Baltimore Ravens so far, finishing as the WR24 and WR30 in his two NFL seasons. He now enters 2025 with sigtnificantly more target competition after they added DeAndre Hopkins during the offseason. This could decrease his total volume, so it may be time to sell him before his output potentially regresses.

Ad

#3 - BUY: Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown was one of the brekout fantasy football running backs from last season, finishing as the overall RB12. He performed even better in the second half of the season after winning the starting job for the Cincinnati Bengals, ranking as the RB4 in fantasy poijnts per game from Week 9 on. He appears in line for another massive season this year with little competition to his backfield workload.

Ad

#4 - SELL: David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

David Njoku has finished as the TE13 or better in each of his past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. The issue with his 2025 outlook is that the franchise selected Harold Fannin Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. The rookie is an excellent receiver from the tight end position, so he could surely eat into Njoku's typically large workload.

#5 - BUY: DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsbugh Steelers

DK Metcalf is coming off a down year, so he makes sense as an ideal buy-low candidate in fantasy football this season. Several factors indicate a potential bounce-back, including less competition for targets and a likely improved quarterback situation. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason and will be playing with Aaron Rodgers in an offense that parted ways with George Pickens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.