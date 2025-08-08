AFC West Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Justin Herbert

The 2025 fantasy football season is just weeks away as all managers should be preparing for the upcoming year. For those playing in Dynasty leagues, this means that they should be exploring the trade in an effort to fully optimize their rostrers. The best strategy for this process is often to sell as high and buy as low as possible. Here are some candidates to do so from the AFC West division.

Ad

Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for AFC West in 2025

AFC West trade targets

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - BUY: Evan Engram, TE, Denver Broncos

Ad

Trending

Evan Engram is coming off of a disappointing fantasy football season, but most of this can be explained by an injury. He still averaged the second-most receptions per game in his entire career, despite missing half of the year. This makes him a sneaky sleeper this season, especially after his move to the Denver Broncos, who are in need of reliable receiving weapons.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - SELL: JK Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

JK Dobbins has consistently proven to be an elite running back when he's healthy, but unfortunately, this has been his biggest challenge. His injury risks make him a sell candidate alone, but even more so now that he's with the Denver Broncos. They have been using a committee approach to their backfield and they also selected RJ Harvey during ther 2025 NFL Draft this year.

Ad

#3 - BUY: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert quietly finished as the QB12 or better for the fourth time in five seasons with the Los Angeles Charegres last year. Their offseason moves suggest that he could even take another step forward this year with improved wide receivers. Adding Keenan Allen and rookie Tre Harris make this young quarterback an attractive investment for Dynasty leagues.

#4 - SELL: Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Ad

Travis Kelce has been one of the best fantasy football tight ends in NFL history, but his elite run with the Kansas City Chiefs may be coming to an end. His incredible streak of inshing as the TE3 or better for eight consecutive seasons came to an end last year and he's not in an ideal spot to bounce back. He is already 35 years old and has deep offense to compete with for targets.

Ad

#5 - BUY: Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Jakobi Meyers quietly performed as one of the best fantasy football wide receivers last year following Davante Adams' departure from the Las vegas Raiders. Meyers ranked as the WR18 in fantasy points per game from that point forward, suggesting upside as their featured wide receiver. He will also get an upgraded quarterback in Geno Smith, making him a cheaper high-upside tarde target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.