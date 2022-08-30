AFC West Win Totals and Division Winner - 2022 NFL Season

The AFC West is without a doubt the toughest division in the NFL.

AFC West Win Totals

Denver Broncos

After finishing 7-10 last season, the Broncos became a Super Bowl hopeful with the addition of one man, Russell Wilson. This seems to be the latest scheme to win a championship in the NFL, build a solid team, and then land a top-five quarterback. It worked for the Buccaneers and the Rams, and the Broncos hope they will have the same fate.

"#broncos" - @ericniehoffmlo

It's a tough call for bettors with the line being set at 9.5. However, Denver does have the easiest schedule among their division rivals. So if the Broncos can win just half of their division games, they should be able to hit their mark.

Denver Broncos Over 9.5 Games (-135)

Kansas City Chiefs

The problem with leading your team to the Super Bowl in your first full year is that people expect you to do the same thing every year. Patrick Mahomes will be favored to win his division until he retires, and who's to say if he will ever disappoint?

JuJu Smith-Schuster is Mahomes' newest weapon.

This year, the over/under for KC is 10.5; it's been five years since they failed to win eleven games. However, their division is tougher than ever, and they will not be able to run over everyone as they have in the past. In addition, they have the hardest schedule in the league, based on Vegas' forecasted win totals. However, those are small barriers for the best QB in the league; Mahomes will not let bettors down.

Kansas City Chiefs Over 10.5 Wins (-115) & Kansas City Chiefs to Win the AFC West (+155)

Las Vegas Raiders

The spotlight is on Josh McDaniels as he takes over a franchise starved for success. The Raiders made the playoffs last year but lost to the AFC Champion Bengals in the first round. Las Vegas will likely have a rough season, given their competition. Derek Carr could probably make a playoff run this season if he played in any other division, but he will be the punching bag in the AFC West this year.

Las Vegas Raiders Under 8.5 Wins (-105)

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert is another quarterback who would receive a lot more shine if he didn't play in the AFC West. Herbert may be a top-five QB in this league, but he may also be the third best in his division. He's had time to mature, so this is his year to show the world what's he made of. We'll see if he has championship pedigree.

"FIVE primetime games for the chargers..." - @chargersfbl

Given how their schedule is laid out, they very may well win their first ten games of the season.

Los Angeles Chargers Over 10 Wins (-140)

