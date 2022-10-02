“No sacred honor. Anything for another win” – Jason Whitlock goes in on Tom Brady for recruiting Antonio Brown to Buccaneers

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was once again front and center in the headlines this week after a video of him went viral.

In the video, Brown is seen exposing himself to guests in a swimming pool at a hotel in Dubai.

Following the emergence of the video, Antonio Brown faced substantial backlash from many, as people deemed him to be sexually harassing the guests that were present with him in the pool.

Warning: Explicit content

American sports journalist Jason Whitlock, however, took cognizance of the incident but went off against both Tom Brady and Antonio Brown.

Whitlock said he believes Brady was wrong to recruit someone like Brown to his team while also inviting him into his own home. Here's what Whitlock said about Brady and Brown:

"Just remember, Tom Brady invited Antonio Brown into his home where his wife and kids live. No sacred honor. Anything for another win. I like Brady. But it's a really bad look. Men have surrendered their honor for material gain and adulation. We're soulless cowards."

Tom Brady did push for Brown to become a part of the Buccaneers, and at the time, it appeared to have been a decision driven on the basis of Brown's on-field potential and the Bucs' Super Bowl window.

As fate would have it, the pair won a Super Bowl together, and AB did contribute to it.

Antonio Brown takes shots at NFL following media outrage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Everyone expected to hear from Brown after the video went viral and it didn't take too long for him to chime in.

Not only did the former Steelers wide receiver defend his actions with a statement, but Brown also took shots at the NFL and brought up the Tua Tagovailoa situation that shocked the entire world. Here's what AB said:

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs."

Brown clarified that he didn't harass any guests at the pool and claimed the girl knew what she was doing.

However, Brown did get slammed by people on various social media platforms for his actions, with people condemning his actions once again after his latest stint in the headlines.

