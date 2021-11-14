After Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., Jalen Ramsey is recruiting a third player for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are throwing a party and seemingly everyone is invited. After recruiting Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., many think the Rams are done. However, their players have other ideas. Specifically, cornerback Jalen Ramsey is possibly looking to add another star in Derwin James.

Is Jalen Ramsey recruiting Derwin James?

According to Gary Klein, Jalen Ramsey reportedly joked about soliciting Chargers safety Derwin James. However, after the joke, Ramsey interestingly said something that made some think something may happen.

"You never know. I’m trying to get Derwin here next. So you never know. I’m joking but …I’m not."

Is Ramsey joking or not? After picking up Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., nothing seems impossible for the Los Angeles Rams. Considering how both teams share the city during the week, it wouldn't be exactly difficult for Ramsey to set up a meeting with James.

Gary Klein @LATimesklein Jalen Ramsey joked that he was still working on attracting other players to join the Rams. "You never know. I’m trying to get Derwin here next. So you never know. I’m joking but …I’m not." Jalen Ramsey joked that he was still working on attracting other players to join the Rams. "You never know. I’m trying to get Derwin here next. So you never know. I’m joking but …I’m not."

Of course, the trade deadline has come and gone. Meaning, James would have to follow in Odell Beckham Jr.'s footsteps and ask for a release before getting a shot with the Rams. This invites a lot of risk for the safety. If he were to do this and not land with the Rams, he would have to move in all likelihood. At the very least, it would take a paycut for James to talk his way back onto the Chargers' roster.

Derwin James is 25 years old and still on his rookie deal. According to Spotrac, his deal runs until the end of 2022. However, if he plays for the Chargers in 2022, he would have made more than $9 million. Compared to this year's $3.9 million salary, James would double his money by playing it safe. Meaning, aside from wanting to go after a Super Bowl, James doesn't have any reason to take the risk.

Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Rams

Typically, moves that prioritize Super Bowls over money are reserved for older players in their 30s. So the odds that James would ignore millions of dollars, hurt his reputation, and leave his current team high and dry seem remote at best. However, in the NFL, some things simply do not make sense. Those that disagree can attempt to explain the numerous upsets in games over the last week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will James finish the season with the Rams? While the odds seem low, they cannot be completely ruled out. If the Chargers fall apart in the next few weeks and the season goes off the rails, James could be more tempted to abandon ship.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar