“Ain’t no way” - Shannon Sharpe hilariously trolls Skip Bayless while evaluating Cowboys' superfan's chances of scoring one yard in the NFL

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless are two of the most well-known sports personalities. The two host "Undisputed on Fox Sports 1" and are known for their heated debates that are very comical.

Sharpe and Bayless debate back-and-forth throughout the entire show.

Sharpe made a special appearance on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce and was asked by Travis if he thinks Bayless could record a 1-yard carry in the NFL.

Sharpe didn't hold back and hilariously answered no right away without hesitation. He also joked that he doesn't know if the offensive line would block for him.

“No. I’m not saying because he’s average," Sharpe said. "Ain’t no way they’re gonna let him get a yard. They’re gonna go out of their way. And I’m not so sure the offensive line is going to block for him.”

The Kelces had previously asked one another the same question on a recent episode if the average person could carry the ball for a yard in the NFL. The two debated it for a while, but Sharpe had no hesitation when he was asked about his co-worker.

Which tight end has had the better NFL career: Shannon Sharpe or Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVII

Both Travis Kelce and Shannon Sharpe are two of the best tight ends in NFL history.

As of right now, their stats are very similar. Kelce will be entering his 10th season in the NFL, while Sharpe, a Hall of Famer, played 14 seasons.

Sharpe had 815 receptions for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns. Kelce has 814 receptions for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns. It's very similar in all three categories, but Kelce has been more productive in five fewer seasons.

Jon Helmkamp @JonHelmkamp Don't be jaded by the greatness of Travis Kelce. His career stats are absolutely mental. Don't be jaded by the greatness of Travis Kelce. His career stats are absolutely mental. https://t.co/bWi9NFVFqh

Kelce has been named to eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pros and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Sharpe was also an eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion.

Kelce has recorded seven straight 1,000-yard seasons and could very well be the best tight end in NFL history when he hangs the cleats up.

