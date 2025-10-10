AJ Brown trade request: 5 best landing spots if Eagles WR grows disgruntled ft. New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown drew significant media interest with a cryptic post on Sep. 28, quoting Mark 6:11. The post had the rumor mill churning, with fans and analysts speculating where Brown could be traded.

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw," Brown posted. "Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

While Brown has since reportedly debunked rumors that he wants out of Philly, people still wonder where he could end up if he actually grows discontent with his workload on the Eagles.

Here are five trade destinations that make the most sense for the receiver.

5 best landing spots if Eagles WR AJ Brown grows more disgruntled

5) New York Giants

The New York Giants seem to be onto something. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart turned heads with his debut win against the LA Chargers, and he stunned oddsmakers with his Week 6 primetime beating of the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, they might need more firepower on offense if they are to roll with the big boys in the NFC. AJ Brown could be a perfect complementary piece next to wideout Wan'Dale Robinson.

4) New York Jets

The Jets still have a lot to figure out heading into Week 6. Sitting at 0-5, Aaron Glenn has failed to produce with a loaded roster and is staring down the barrel of getting fired before the playoffs.

Adding more weapons for quarterback Justin Fields seems to be one of a few options that are left for Glenn. AJ Brown could have a chance to swoop in and turn things around as one of the most feared receivers in pro football.

3) New England Patriots

The Patriots, like the Giants, seem to be building something big without a lot of bricks. Beyond quarterback Drake Maye and wideout Stefon Diggs, there's not a whole lot to write home about the roster in general.

The rumor mill surrounding Brown included fans calling for the Patriots to make a move for the Eagles receiver. Given Maye's small arsenal on offense, Brown could fit right in.

2) Indianapolis Colts

Quarterback Daniel Jones seems to be the missing piece that coach Shane Steichen and the Colts needed. They are on a 4-1 roll into Week 6 and are favored to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

However, their one loss to the LA Rams proved they're not a battle-hardened team yet. Adding a superstar like AJ Brown to their receiver room could go a long way in them being Super Bowl contenders.

1) Chicago Bears

All the Bears arguably need for their recipe to work is a bit of salt. They have the coach, they have the schemes, they have the quarterback, they have the running back, and they have a defense that can keep them in games.

Adding a piece like AJ Brown to the mix could fully unlock the offensive genius of coach Ben Johnson.

