AJ Dillon or Jamaal Williams Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 Fantasy Outlook for RBs

AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams are not highly considered when looking for running backs in fantasy football. However, they offer tremendous value when drafted at the right spot. As Aaron Jones’ backfield tandem with the Green Bay Packers, Dillon had 770 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

Meanwhile, Jamaal Williams led the league in rushing touchdowns last year with 17 out of 1,066 rushing yards. Both had modest performances in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Therefore, which of the two should start for your Week 2 roster?

Is AJ Dillon a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon. (Image credit: AJ Dillon on Instagram)

AJ Dillon’s Week 1 stats might not move the needle for him. He had 13 carries for 19 yards and two catches for 17 yards. However, he might have increased usage in Week 2 because Aaron Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and has barely practiced this week.

Likewise, Christian Watson might be out as well. If Jones and Watson are out, Dillion will take over the starting running back spot and might see increased targets from quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. It’s the same squad that finished 23rd in rushing yards allowed per game. In Week 1, the Falcons surrendered 154 yards, the sixth-worst rushing yards allowed. With run defense being Atlanta’s weakness, AJ Dillon may have a field day past his defenders.

Is Jamaal Williams a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week, Jamaal Williams had 18 carries for 45 yards and two receptions for seven yards. While those are pedestrian numbers, he will continue to get the lion’s share of carries until Alvin Kamara returns. Williams also had a tough time gaining yards against an elite Tennessee Titans run defense.

But like Dillon, Williams can benefit from an opponent with a terrible run defense. The New Orleans Saints will face their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers surrendered 130 rushing yards, the seventh-worst among NFL teams last week.

Therefore, Derek Carr will exploit this weakness by handing the ball to Williams and Tony Jones Jr. until it becomes ineffective. In that case, treat Williams as an RB2 or a flex option for your squad.

AJ Dillon vs. Jamaal Williams: Who Should I Start in Week 2?

AJ Dillon vs. Jamaal Williams - Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 2

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer gives Jamaal Williams an edge on AJ Dillon. However, it’s essentially a toss-up with Williams potentially getting 9.8 fantasy points while Dillon isn’t far behind at 9.6. Since they will be playing against teams with questionable run-stuffing defenses, you can’t go wrong with either option as an RB2 or a flex.

The optimizer has Williams potentially getting 44 rushing yards, four receiving yards, and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dillon is projected to finish with 40 rushing yards and two receptions for 15 yards. However, they could get more than these predictions because of Atlanta and Carolina’s weak run defense.