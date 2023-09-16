Zack Moss or Tyler Allgeier Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 fantasy outlook for RBs

Zack Moss and Tyler Allgeier are two running backs having polar opposite impacts in fantasy football early on. Moss is yet to have an offensive snap this season with the Colts in the backfield. Allgeier, on the other hand, had a great week with the Falcons in Week 1.

The Atlanta running back had 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' win over the Panthers. What makes the numbers even more impressive is that he shares the backfield with rookie Bijan Robinson.

Could Moss see more of the field against the Houston Texans and can Allgeier keep it up against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Zack Moss a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Indianapolis Colts RB Zack Moss

Moss as a pick in fantasy football in Week 2 comes with caution as it looks to be a committee in the Indianapolis Colts backfield. Four different players had at least a carry last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The leading rusher was quarterback Anthony Richardson with 40 yards. Richardson also had a touchdown on the ground. Deon Jackson led the way in carries with 13 of the Colts' 26 total carries.

Jake Funk and Evan Hull had two carries and a carry, respectively. The risk is we don't know how many carries could Moss get given that the backfield workload is split. Not having Jonathan Taylor has changed the look of the Colts' run game.

Looking at this matchup versus the Houston Texans, it's worth remembering that they allowed 110 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. If Moss is out there on the waiver wire, pick him up if you don't have a better running back on your fantasy team.

Also read: Hayden Hurst or Dalton Schultz Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 Fantasy Projections for TEs

Is Tyler Allgeier a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier is a good and solid pick, especially in a flex position and maybe as an RB2 in Week 2. If Falcons head coach Arthur Smith continues with the pace on the ground, it favors Allgeier having a good game.

Allgeier could be in for another great effort against the Packers. Green Bay's defense allowed 112 yards rushing to the Chicago Bears in Week 1. Allgeier maximized his 15 carries to the tune of 24.4 PPR points.

Outside of Robinson, Allgeier has no real threat to stop him from seeing the end zone at least once versus Green Bay.

The Falcons running back might get a reception or two should quarterback Desmond Ridder need a safety blanket. If Allgeier is somehow in your league's waiver wire, snatch him immediately, and don't think twice.

Also read: Jerry Jeudy or Terry McLaurin Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 Fantasy Outlook for WRs

Zack Moss vs. Tyler Allgeier: Who should I start in Week 2?

Having both running backs on your roster would be ideal, but one is far and away the better option in Week 2. Taking a look at the Sportskeeda Start 'Em, Sit 'Em optimizer, go with Allgeier over Moss. The Falcons will use Allgeier in their run game more prolifically than the Colts will with Moss.

Allgeier and Moss PPR point projection

Moss does have some value despite the 0.0 projection from the optimizer. It's contingent upon whether he gets the majority of the workload amongst the running back committee. Richardson could be taking some carries away from Moss if Week 1 repeats itself in Week 2.

Allgeier and Moss's fantasy projection breakdown

Fantasy owners must be wary should the Falcons get into a high-scoring affair with the Packers. It could lessen the carries and favor Robinson slightly more. Here, Allgeier is the lesser risk in Week 2 than Moss.