Jerry Jeudy or Terry McLaurin Start Em' Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 fantasy outlook for WRs

Jerry Jeudy and Terry McLaurin are the faces of two teams with historically struggling offenses. However, some fantasy owners might have a conundrum with both set to be available and ready for Week 2. Do they go with a historically reliable McLaurin or with Jeudy, who could boom at any moment in his 2023 debut?

Is Jerry Jeudy a good fantasy pick?

Jerry Jeudy at New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The wide receiver is sold to many as the number one receiver on the Denver Broncos. However, drops and injury concerns surround him. Still, he's shown explosive flash, especially after the catch. He was picked to be the answer to Tyreek Hill back when he was in the AFC West. So, to the team, something similar is his ceiling.

That said, it hasn't quite materialized. Still, 2022 was his best season in the league, with about 970 receiving yards. Fans hope Sean Payton can wring out at least one explosive year with him already inching upward. That is until he suffered what appeared to be a devastating injury in the preseason, requiring a cart to take him off the field.

Fans expected the hamstring to hold him out for the year, but lo and behold, he's available after just missing one game. That said, questions about whether the already 0-1 team is using the wide receiver as a decoy are in full force. Still, he might be worth the risk if he can be nabbed for less than a premium pick.

Is Terry McLaurin a good fantasy pick?

Terry McLaurin at Washington Commanders v Houston Texans

When it comes to 1000-yard seasons, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is as reliable as any. In his rookie season, he earned 919 yards. Since then, he's made at least 1050 yards each year. However, with one game already in the books, he's on a slower pace this season.

In Week 1 against a Cardinals team that was a shell of its 4-13 self last year, McLaurin earned just two catches for 31 yards. At this point, anyone selecting him is doing so while granting a mulligan for what happened in Week 1. So, if one is looking for a reason to believe in him and the offense, look to their offensive coordinator.

Eric Bieniemy comes from Andy Reid's coaching tree, and as such, the hope is that he learned something from his time with the head coach that will elevate Sam Howell to the next level.

If that happens, Terry McLaurin will have no choice but to benefit. However, the hard-nosed offensive coordinator is taking a bit more time to pop with Howell than it took with Patrick Mahomes.

Terry McLaurin vs. Jerry Jeudy: Who should I start?

Terry McLaurin at Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears

Per Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Terry McLaurin is the better start for Week 2, although the results are close. Per the optimizer, McLaurin is set to earn 10.8 points in PPR leagues, while Jeudy is set to reach 9.0 points. In other words, there's little risk.

Sportskeeda's Start/sit optimizer results

Jerry Jeudy vs Terry McLaurin fantasy projection for Week 2

Put simply, McLaurin's history outweighs that of Jeudy. Also, with Jeudy coming off an injury, it could take him some time to heat up, assuming he's not a decoy. If he is a decoy, the numbers could be even worse than projected.