Alabama NFL Pro Day Grades: Mac Jones, Patrick Surtain deliver great performances

The most-anticipated NFL Pro Days took place on Wednesday. Alabama's first of two NFL Pro Days took place. The Crimson Tide's Pro Day had representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Alabama players Christian Barmore, Deonte Brown, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Patrick Surtain II, and Landon Dickerson all participated in the NFL Pro Day for the Crimson Tide. Mac Jones and Patrick Surtain II had huge days for Alabama. Landon Dickerson and Deonte Brown also got recognition during the NFL Pro Day.

Deonte Brown dropped 20 pounds since the Senior Bowl and that's huge for the interior offensive lineman. Landon Dickerson is one of the top interior offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL draft. Daniel Jeremiah thinks Dickerson is the best interior offensive lineman in the draft, and the only thing he questions about Dickerson is his durability.

Christian Barmore also performed exceptionally well during Alabama's NFL Pro Day. Barmore measured 6-4, 310 pounds. His hands measured 10 inches, Barmore's arms measured 34 5/8 and he registered a wingspan of 81 3/8.

Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Najee Harris were also in attendance but did not participate in drills. Harris drove nine hours to show support to his teammates that were participating. Waddle is still recovering from his ankle injury and Smith made it known that he was not going to participate.

With all 32 NFL teams sending representatives, Mac Jones and Patrick Surtain II both put their talent on display and impressed all NFL representatives.

Alabama Pro Day Grades: Did Mac Jones answer all the doubters at his NFL Pro Day on Wednesday?

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Mac Jones is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. There has been a lot of talk about whether Mac Jones is as good as advertised. Jones threw roughly 50 passes at the NFL Pro Day on Wednesday. He is expected to throw more at the second NFL Pro Day next week.

Jones measured in at 6-2 5/8, and weighed in at 217 pounds. Mac Jones also participated in the 40-yard dash and posted times of 4.72 and 4.68. He also posted a 32-inch vertical.

Without his top two wide receivers participating, Mac Jones still impressed the group of scouts that were in attendance. The group of scouts included Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert and Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke.

One throw that stands out is his first throw during his NFL Pro Day. Mac rolled out and placed the football perfectly. Jones threw the football exceptionally well and showed off his arm strength. His workout during the second NFL Pro Day will be where we see Mac Jones really come out of his shell.

Mac Jones' NFL Pro Day Grade: A-

Alabama Pro Day Grades: Patrick Surtain II proved why he is the top cornerback in the 2021 NFL draft

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II did not disappoint at Alabama's NFL Pro Day. Surtain II measured 6-2, weighed in at 208lbs, his arms measured at 32.5 inches, and Surtain II had 10 inches of hands. These are great measurements for an NFL cornerback.

When looking at the numbers during the drills that Patrick Surtain II ran at the NFL Pro Day, he really showed a lot. His 40-yard dash time was 4.42, his vertical was 39 inches, and posted a broad jump of 10 feet 11 inches. The one drill that stood out was his 18 reps on the 225lb bench press.

While watching Surtain II perform cornerback drills at the Alabama NFL Pro Day, his length is something that will be an advantage for him in the NFL. He possesses great footwork and good hands. His ability to track down football is impressive.

Patrick Surtain II definitely proved that he's worthy of a top 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. One thing that stood out was watching him run his 40-yard dash. Surtain II uses his long strides to his advantage which will be an asset at the next level.

Patrick Surtain II's NFL Pro Day Grade: A+