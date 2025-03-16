Alex Cappa's wife Emily gives birth to their second child a week after Super Bowl champion signed with Raiders

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Alex Cappa’s wife, Emily, gave birth to their second child earlier this week. Emily posted three pictures on Instagram on Saturday, showcasing her extended family while tagging her husband, Alex, and captioned:

Ad

“Welcome to the family, Miles 💙 3/12/25”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Emily announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post last year. She uploaded pictures from her family photoshoot while announcing that she was a few weeks away from her delivery. She captioned:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Welcoming baby brother to the Cappa family in March”

Ad

The news of Miles's arrival comes amid Alex's new signing with his former teammate, Tom Brady. He played as the right guard for Tom Brady in the 2020-21 season when the Bucs won Super Bowl LV.

Now, he has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-year, $11 million deal after his stint with the Bengals. His departure has helped the Bengals cut $8 million from the salary cap.

The first half of March has been emotional for the Cappa family. Besides the arrival of Miles and Alex's signing, they also celebrated their marriage anniversary on IG on Mar. 7. Emily captioned:

Ad

“5 years married & 14 years together ❤️ I’ve cherished every year. There has been no dull moment being with you! Love you ��”

Emily Cappa acknowledges her son's help during pregnancy

Excited by the birth of her second son, Emily shared a post on her IG story and wrote:

“Soaking it all in”

Alex Cappa's wife Emily Cappa shares a heartfelt message for her newborn son Miles

Alex and Emily got married in 2020 and welcomed their elder son, Cody James, in May 2023. The couple introduced their first son through an IG post and captioned:

Ad

“Cody James Cappa couldn’t wait any longer and decided to arrive 5 weeks early on Wednesday, May 10, at 11:11 a.m. His lungs were not as ready as he was, but the wonderful staff at the NICU are helping Cody get strong.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.