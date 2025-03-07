Alex Cappa’s wife Emily sends 2-word message as OL signs with Raiders on $11,000,000 deal

Alex Cappa spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and is on his way to Las Vegas. The offensive lineman was claimed off waivers by the Raiders and signed a two-year $11 million deal to be a part of a rebuild under Pete Carroll.

His wife, Emily Cappa, shared her pride in him and his next chapter in the NFL with a post on her Instagram Story. She reshared Las Vegas' announcement of his signing and added a caption.

"Proud Everyday," Emily wrote on Thursday.

Alex Cappa's wife Emily shared her thoughts on his lates NFL move on her Instagram Story (image credit: instagram/emcappa)

Cappa was released and put on waivers on Monday by the Bengals as they look to gain salary cap space in any way possible. His release saved the Bengals $8 million and comes after the guard struggled in 2024, allowing eight sacks, 51 pressures and 36 hurries, trying to protect Joe Burrow.

Alex Cappa's new opportunity with Raiders comes just weeks before wife Emily's due date

It's a busy offseason for offensive guard Alex Cappa and his family. As he gets ready to join the Las Vegas Raiders next season, he and his wife Emily are also getting ready to welcome their second son in two weeks.

Emily Cappa shared a photo of her husband signing his new contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. She also added a caption sharing how crazy life has been in the last few weeks of her pregnancy. She expressed her excitement about Alex playing for his favorite team.

"These past couple weeks leading up to my due date have been crazy!! But I'm so excited for Alex to join his childhood team and to be back on the west coast," Emily wrote on her Instagram Story.

Emily Cappa's thoughts on his signing just weeks before their baby is due (image credit: instagram/emcappa)

Emily and Alex announced that they were expecting their second son in an Instagram post in October.

The couple is already parents to son Cody who was born in May 2023.

