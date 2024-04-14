Alex McGough career earnings: How much did QB earn in NFL and USFL contracts?

Alex McGough is a two-time USFL champion with the Birmingham Stallions. He played his collegiate football for FIU and was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

McGough came into the NFL with some promise, fresh off four productive seasons with FIU, but his NFL career has yet to go according to plan.

In this article, we examine the shot caller's earnings in his professional football career. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

How much did Alex McGough earn in the NFL?

According to Spotrac, Alex McGough has earned $1,507,176 in a four-year NFL career.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted McGough, but he didn't play a competitive snap for them. He has earned $613,290 across multiple spells with the Seahawks.

Aside from his time with the Seattle Seahawks, McGough spent considerable time on the practice squads of other franchises, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers.

McGough has earned $150,000, $527,886 and $216,000 from the above franchises. He's on the books of the Packers and hopes to play some part in the 2024 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

How much did Alex McGough earn in the USFL?

Alex McGough earned a base pay of $53,500 for the 2023 USFL season. He earned more based on incentives, like his USFL MVP trophy, the USFL passing touchdowns leader, the USFL passer rating leader and the USFL completion percentage leader (all in 2023).

Hence, the two-time USFL Champion earned a base pay of $106,000 in his two-year USFL career and performance-based incentives as a reward for his tenacious play style.

Unlike in the NFL, USFL players earned mostly similar contracts, except when performance information is added. Hence, while McGough was the USFL MVP in 2023, he still earned just a fraction of his NFL counterparts.

However, the FIU alum would be more relaxed, as he's well on track to feature on a playoff-caliber franchise in Green Bay. The Packers have Jordan Love as their undisputed starter at quarterback, but more interesting things have happened in the National Football League.

Just look at the situation in San Francisco in 2022 that led to a former "Mr. Irrelevant" thrust into the limelight. It's a tough prospect, but McGough seems poised for a battle in training camp for the QB job.