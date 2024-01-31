The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl rematch on February 11 in Las Vegas. The Chiefs outclassed the Niners 31-20 in what was a sensational comeback after trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter.

Cut to 2024, the two sides meet once again on the biggest stage with contrasting journeys en route to this year’s Super Bowl. Having played for both franchises, Alex Smith offered a note of caution to the 49ers, acknowledging the big threat the Chiefs possess with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Speaking on ESPN’s Adam Schefter podcast, Smith pointed out that the only way the Chiefs can be stopped is if the 49ers outscore them in a shootout.

“This 49ers defense doesn’t do a lot. They don’t present a lot of volume. I think they’re going to be in for it. The only chance I think the Niners have to win is a little bit of a shootout, and again, this Chiefs defense just continues to elevate their game,” Smith said.

The former No. 1 overall pick spent eight years with the 49ers before switching to the Chiefs in 2013. In Kansas, Smith mentored an up-and-coming Mahomes who was chased by general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid before going all-out for the Texas Tech quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"I think Patrick had just finished his freshman year at Texas Tech, and I can remember Veach coming in … He was in love with Patrick after his freshman year. He came in the QB room, he’s like, ‘You guys gotta see this guy.’ Because we would always talk ball, talk college football and different stuff. And he had his eyes on (Mahomes) for a long time,” said Smith.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is chasing Tom Brady's NFL legacy

With yet another Super Bowl within reach, Mahomes has only one goal in his mind - to surpass Tom Brady's NFL record. According to Smith, Mahomes is only competing with Brady's legacy right now.

"It's Tom Brady. That's it. It's Tom Brady and Patrick, and there's already great debate I think at this point. But again, Tom had so much longevity. Tom had three Hall of Fame careers. Not only was he a phenomenal player, but he did it for so long. That's certainly the only person that Patrick's competing with at this point. It's just history," explained Smith.

Like Brady, Mahomes has the opportunity to clinch his third Super Bowl title in his first six seasons in the NFL. A big reason for the Chiefs' playoff success this season is down to Mahomes' glorious ability to deliver when the chips are down. As surprising underdogs this season, the Chiefs took down several heavyweights like the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and the No. 1 AFC seed Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Despite a below-par regular season, Mahomes' postseason numbers set him apart. With a 68% completion, four touchdowns, 718 yards, and zero interceptions, Mahomes is on a solid run to finish the season with aplomb.

The Chiefs enter the Super Bowl LVIII as underdogs once again for the second year in a row. All eyes will be on Mahomes to unleash a clinical performance with a weaker roster than the favorites 49ers.