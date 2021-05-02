NFL Draft 2021: Complete list of Chicago Bears' picks

The Chicago Bears made the biggest move of the 2021 NFL draft during the first round, trading up nine spots to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick.

Chicago swapped its 20th overall pick and fifth-round pick, along with 2022 first-round and fifth-round picks, to draft Fields. In addition to the quarterback, the Bears drafted six more players in the 2021 NFL draft.

Let's take a look at all their picks.

The Chicago Bears' 2021 draft class

#1 - Round 1, pick 11: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The 6-foot-3, dual-threat quarterback could potentially be the franchise cornerstone that the Chicago Bears were searching for. The Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year $10 million contract in the offseason, but they hope Fields will be their long-term solution at the position.

In two years at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020, Fields threw for a combined 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 22 games. He also added 867 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 218 attempts.

#2 - Round 2, pick 39: Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound Teven Jenkins offers the Chicago Bears versatility and a huge edge blocker at offensive tackle, a position of need for the team.

Jenkins will also be one of the players up front relied on to protect the newly acquired Fields. He was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree by league coaches and the Associated Press in 2020.

Jenkins rotated between the left and right tackle positions during his final three years at Oklahoma State and even played right guard as a freshman.

Bears’ Teven Jenkins across four seasons at Oklahoma State:

🔸 Pass-blocking snaps: 1,129

🔸 QB sacks allowed: 2 pic.twitter.com/FcOVJarOsB — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

#3 - Round 5, pick 171: Larry Borom, G, Missouri

The Chicago Bears added another massive offensive lineman with the 171st pick, selecting 6-foot-6, 332-pound Missouri guard Larry Borom.

Borom is another versatile lineman who played both tackle and guard for Missouri in 2020, allowing just four pressures on 324 pass-blocking snaps last season.

#4 - Round 6, pick 217: Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert was the fourth straight offensive player drafted by the Chicago Bears.

Selected 217th overall, Herbert had 154 carries for 1,182 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Virginia Tech.

#5 - Round 6, pick 221: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

The Chicago Bears continued to upgrade their offense, selecting North Carolina wide receiver Dazz Newsome with the 221st overall pick.

Newsome had 188 catches for 2,435 yards and 18 touchdowns in 43 career games for North Carolina.

#6 - Round 6, pick 228: Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

Thomas Graham Jr. was the first defensive player the Chicago Bears selected in the NFL Draft, going 228th overall.

Graham Jr. started all 14 games last season with Oregon in 2019 and ranked fifth in the Pac-12 Conference with an 82.9 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

#7 - Round 7, pick 250: Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU

The Chicago Bears added depth to their defensive line with their final pick, selecting BYU defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga at 250th overall.

Tonga had 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 11 games for BYU in 2020.