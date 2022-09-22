"All of a sudden he's a scientist" - Shannon Sharpe blasts Aaron Rodgers to stop being arrogant and pompous 

Aaron Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP, has never shied away from speaking out about what he believes in, whether it's a vaccine or a psychedelic drug. Shannon Sharpe is not known to spare criticism for any player, no matter how accomplished they might be.

Rodgers is a football player at heart, though he has made comments on areas that are not football-related, such as science, politics and others. Sharpe has noticed all of these comments and is none too pleased with the quarterback.

He spoke as much on Undisputed, blasting the Green Bay Packers' star's opinion:

"This is Aaron Rodgers' feeble attempt to let everyone know that he understands things better than you do. That's him. He's always the smartest guy in the room."

He went on to say that Rodgers may need to remember his role:

I don't care what it comes from. Plant, okay... If that's what you want to do have at it. But why do you want it?... We saw this with the vaccine. You know, all of a sudden, instead of being a quarterback, and he went to Cal and he graduated, all of a sudden, he's a scientist. "

Sharpe blasted the quarterback's decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which he declined to take due to ingredients that were supposedly included. However, he was willing to take ayahuasca and other drugs.

Shannon Sharpe is unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

The star quarterback has cited drug use for NFL activities before, even admitting the use of a Percocet during a game for pain management.

Sharpe believes that alone should tell the quarterback that he doesn't necessarily need to know every ingredient of everything that goes into his body:

"I'm sure Aaron Rodgers is taking pain killing medication, that he had no idea what was it, but he took it. But this was his way of studying. And he likes to be different."

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Sharpe didn't let up:

"He likes to consider himself different. Got no problem with that. But he just rubs me the wrong way. When he comes off. It's always I'm the smartest. And if you didn't play quarterback, you can't tell me how to play quarterback. And if you didn't play football, you don't really know this."

The Packers star is one of the most outspoken NFL players, while Sharpe is one of the most outspoken commentators.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far