"It was easily accessible to get Oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted" - Aaron Rodgers shockingly admits he played NFL game after using Percocet for pain management

It is remarkable how much suffering NFL players like Aaron Rodgers are able to endure. They can sustain what is undoubtedly a severe concussion after a jarring hit to the head and return the very next series. However, Aaron Rodgers recently admitted something that might shine a light on that unique ability.

Rodgers was on the Joe Rogan podcast, where he was asked about pain management in one of the world's most painful sports: This is what the quarterback had to say in response:

"The pain management, especially with our sport, is fascinating to see how things are 'treated'. I use quotations on treated because, up until probably a decade ago, it was easily accessible to get Oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Among other things, Aaron Rodgers said that he’s played games on Percocet before, which he later admitted was a bad idea.



Among other things, Aaron Rodgers said that he’s played games on Percocet before, which he later admitted was a bad idea.https://t.co/qRXPUqpGok

Rogan asked the reigning MVP what he played on, and the quarterback told him he had played on Percocet:

"It was more for pain management, so I wasn't taking any high dosage, but stupid, ultimately. Here's the thing: I had knee issues for a long time, and you take anti-inflammatories.

"You're taking anti-inflammatories, they all come with a warning: If you take this more than a few weeks, you've gotta get your blood tested because it can do damage to your liver. There are so many things you can take now, anti-inflammatory things, that are natural, that don't cause damage to your body."

It was a shocking admission that drugs like Percocet, Oxycontin, and others, which can be very addictive, were so readily available, but it speaks to the brutal nature of the NFL.

Rodgers also recently admitted to using psychedelic drugs for years, so it's also not a shocking admission from him in particular.

Does this admission potentially hurt Aaron Rodgers?

There was legitimate speculation that the admission about using ayahuasca and other drugs might get the Packers star in trouble, though nothing has come of that yet.

The same could be asked about using drugs that have to be prescribed and are rarely so because they can be abused very easily.

However, this admission is about things that took place many years ago, so it's very unlikely the the NFL does anything to Aaron Rodgers now.

The fact that Rodgers said that such medicines were easily available in the past suggests that things have changed. This is a relief.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat