Aaron Rodgers hinting at Packers exit? Packers QB's comments on Jordan Love spark intrigue about future in NFL

Aaron Rodgers has never played for a team other than the Green Bay Packers. Despite having a public rift with the team over the past couple of seasons, the reigning MVP remains with the franchise that drafted him.

When the Packers selected Jordan Love late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, rumors began to swirl that it signaled the end of Rodgers' tenure with the team.

That was over two years ago, and Rodgers is still under contract for four more seasons with the Packers. That can all change in a moment, but it doesn't seem like either party is gearing up to move on.

That was the case, at least. Now, comments from the star quarterback have puzzled many on his Green Bay future. According to a beat reporter, Rodgers compared their situation to the one he faced so long ago with Brett Favre above him on the depth chart.

Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire wrote on Twitter:

"Aaron Rodgers on Jordan Love: 'The tracks are looking more similar by the day, him being in his third year and me waiting behind Brett for three years.'

"I refuse to look too far into this one simple sentence but you are certainly free to do so."

If history repeats itself, Rodgers will be out of Green Bay, and Love will become the starter. The fact that the quarterback himself said it indicates that it's serious. If anyone knows where the MVP will end up, it's Rodgers.

At some point, the team has to find out what they have in Love, and it sounds like their current starter might be intent on forcing their hand.

Rich Ward @RichWardJr @zachkruse2 He said on Pardon My Take this week he plans to play 3 more years, and he said multiple times this offseason he has every intention of retiring with the #Packers @zachkruse2 He said on Pardon My Take this week he plans to play 3 more years, and he said multiple times this offseason he has every intention of retiring with the #Packers.

Despite signing the extension, it's clear that the quarterback could decide he no longer wants to play in Green Bay at a moment's notice.

The conundrum the Packers find themselves in with Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers

Love has two years remaining on his rookie deal, and Rodgers has four years left on his contract, so the timeline doesn't make anything simple for Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

If Love is the future, he has to be extended, but that might indicate to a fragile Rodgers that they aren't interested in him anymore.

However, if they don't extend Love and wait for the MVP's contract to end before finding the future, it means they wasted a first-round pick in 2020.

The Packers passed on several good players for Love:

Tee Higgins

Michael Pittman, Jr.

D'Andre Swift

Johnathan Taylor

Grant Delpit

Chase Claypool

Trevon Diggs

Antonio Gibson

Tyler Biadasz

Many of those players could fill existing holes, so perhaps picking Love was a mistake anyway. Either way, general manager Brian Gutekunst has his work cut out for him.

