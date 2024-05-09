Allen Robinson signs with Giants: What does ex-Steelers WR add to New York's receiving corps?

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that they have signed veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson. The 30-year-old had 17 starts as a starting wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023.

He had 34 catches for 280 yards and no touchdowns. The team decided to let him go in March after just one season in an attempt to save money.

Robinson is the newest member of the Giants' wide receiver group after they picked Malik Nabers from LSU with the No. 6 overall choice in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Although Robinson has had difficulty securing a consistent position in the NFL in recent years, he was once one of the league's most dangerous receivers. He has only amassed 1,029 yards over the last three campaigns with as many different teams, following his 1,250 yards and six scores on 102 catches in 2020 with the Chicago Bears.

A relatively young group of receivers for the Giants — who became even younger with the addition of Nabers in the draft — should benefit from Robinson's experience. The 23-year-old Wan'Dale Robinson and the 22-year-old Jalin Hyatt comprise a youthful core the LSU alum is adding to.

Daniel Jones, the Giants’ starting quarterback, has three years remaining on his $160 million contract and is entering a crucial season following an ACL tear. Robinson offers Jones another proven alternative on offense.

Jones will have a revamped offensive unit and a stronger receiver corps in 2024 despite the question surrounding tight end Darren Waller's future. The signal-caller will have the most pass-catching alternatives this season with whom to perhaps forge more dependable bonds.

Allen Robinson's NFL stats explored

Allen Robinson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 61st overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft 10 years ago. The receiver later played for the Chicago Bears (2017–21), Los Angeles Rams (2022) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2023) after four seasons in Jacksonville.

Robinson, who turns 31 in August, has accumulated 562 career receptions for 7,028 yards and 43 touchdowns. After recording 1,400 receiving yards in 2015 —the first of his three professional seasons with at least 1,000 yards —he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Another new beginning might be exactly what Allen Robinson needs after a difficult season in Pittsburgh last year. He was unable to score a touchdown throughout his time with the Steelers, recording just 34 receptions for 280 yards.

