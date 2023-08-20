Allison Kuch left amazed by SoFi stadium after failing to witness Isaac Rochell’s Chargers tenure

Allison Kuch attended the preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams. The game took place at SoFi Stadium, which caught the eye of the social media influencer.

Kuch's husband, Isaac Rochell, who plays defensive end for the Raiders, took part in the matchup. That is why Allison appeared at the stadium with her family members.

Allison wrote on her Instagram story:

"I do have to say...I love this stadium."

"The 4 years of Isaac playing for the chargers & I never got to see him play in this stadium."

Image Caption: Allison Kuch's Instagram story

She also posed for a picture with her husband, with whom she's expecting her first child. Then, in another picture, Kuch showed off her comfortable yet stylish outfit.

Allison Kuch spoke about her anxieties while being pregnant for the first time

Allison Kuch, the wife of Isaac Rochell, recently shared her feelings of loneliness during pregnancy on TikTok. While her husband and best friend were both out of town, Kuch decided to turn her day into a "me day" and brought her followers along with her.

"Nobody talks about how lonely pregnancy can feel. I think it's safe to say I've been struggling a little bit. My best friend and my husband are both out of town, which is a recipe for disaster.

"With moving and things changing, instead of sitting at my house and feeling these emotions, I'm gonna shut them up.

“So today, I'm gonna have a me day. And no need to beg, I'm gonna take you guys with me. The people are like I don't wanna go. You all are coming.”

She went out to eat, asked her baby for food suggestions and went shopping for herself and her daughter. Isaac Rochell, who is competing for a roster spot on the Las Vegas Raiders, played seven games last season.

