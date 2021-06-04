Alphas vs. Conquerors Prediction & Match Preview - June 3 | Spring League 2021

The Alphas started their 2021 TSL season with a 23-9 victory over the Aviators. They went into Week 2 against the Conquerors and pulled off a close 26-21 win.

The Alphas took a step back when the Linemen blew them out 47-7 in Week 3. They defeated the Aviators 30-6 in Week 4 of the season and head into their second meeting with the Conquerors with a 3-1 record, tied for first place in the North Division.

The Conquerors are looking to turn their season around after a disappointing loss to the Alphas in Week 2. Conquerors are the only team in the North Division to defeat leaders Linemen. The Conquerors have a (2-2) record, and their two losses were decided by seven points or less.

Let's take a deep dive into the Alphas and Conquerors' second meeting during the 2021 TSL season.

Alphas vs. Conquerors: How to Watch | Spring League 2021

Date: June 3, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

How to Watch: FS1

Alphas vs. Conquerors: Head to Head | Spring League 2021

Conquerors

The Conquerors and Alphas are entering their second meeting during the 2021 TSL season. In their first meeting, the Alphas got the best of the Conquerors with a 26-21 win. Conquerors will look to get redemption against the Alphas and take over second place in the north division.

Alphas vs. Conquerors: Team News | Spring League 2021

Alphas

Alphas

The Alphas are led on offense by their two quarterbacks, Vad Lee and Brian Lewerke. Lee played college football at Georgia Tech and FCS James Madison. Brian Lewerke had a successful career at Michigan State.

The Alphas defensive line has two former SEC players in Gabe Richardson and KeTyrus Marks. Both Richardson and Marks played college football in Arkansas. All three of their linebackers played in power five conferences. Connor Strachan, Azeem Victor and Shaun McGee played in power five conferences.

Conquerors

Conquerors

The Conquerors are led on offense by their two quarterbacks, Brandon Silvers and Kevin Anderson. Silvers played his college football at Troy, and Anderson played at FCS Fordham. The Conquerors' two talented quarterbacks have received help from their tight end Matt Seybert and running back Luke Sellers.

The Conquerors are led on defense by two cornerbacks who played college football in the Pac 12 and the Big Ten. Jermaine Edmondson Jr. and Prince Charles Iworah have played against the best of the best during their college careers.

Alphas vs. Conquerors: Projected Starters | Spring League 2021

Here are the projected starters for the Week 5 meeting between the Alphas and Conquerors:

Alphas

QB: Brian Lewerke

RB: Blake Morgan

WR: Vance Leonard, Tyler Byrd, Ka'Ronce Higgins

TE: Gabe Holmes, Chris Clark

Conquerors

QB: Brandon Silvers

RB: Luke Sellers

WR: Vinny Papale, Tavion Jacobs, Tavon Salter

TE: Matt Seybert

Alphas vs. Conquerors: Prediction | Spring League 2021

The Alphas and Conquerors have a lot to play for in their Week 5 meeting on Thursday night. The Alphas have a more talented roster, but the Conquerors have played well against every opponent this season. In the end, the Alphas will use their talent to outperform the Conquerors to stay within arm's length of the Linemen for the North Division lead.

Prediction: Alphas 24, Conquerors 21

