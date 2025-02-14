Amari Cooper landing spots: 5 teams who could sign Bills WR in 2025

Amari Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler and a proven target on almost every team he's played for. Cooper is skilled at route running and has helped his teams to numerous playoff appearances.

However, the Alabama Crimson Tide product endured a rough spell with the Buffalo Bills last season. He appeared in eight games and registered a stat line of 20 catches, 297 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Hence, Cooper will likely be on the move in free agency. With that in mind, let's examine five possible destinations for the veteran wideout.

Five teams who could sign Amari Cooper in 2025

5. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams have placed Cooper Kupp on the trade block, which means that there will be room for another veteran wide receiver on the roster. Amari Cooper can take that spot ahead of the 2025 regular season.

Cooper should slot in seamlessly in Sean McVay's offense alongside rising star Puka Nacua. Furthermore, a move to LA could help Cooper get closer to his Super Bowl aspirations.

4. Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young is the quarterback of the present and future for the Carolina Panthers. The former Crimson Tide product shone at numerous points in the 2024 regular season and should get better with the addition of a proven veteran wide receiver.

That's where Amari Cooper comes in. Cooper is just a season removed from amassing 1,250 receiving yards off 72 catches in 15 games. He did that with the Cleveland Browns despite issues at the quarterback position. Just imagine what he could do with Dave Canales as a head coach and Young as QB1.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an established WR1 in George Pickens but remain in the market for an elite wideout alongside him.

Cooper could take the pressure off Pickens and serve as an ultra-reliable WR2 in Pittsburgh. Furthermore, his experience should help the Steelers come playoff time.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are likely replacing Will Levis as QB1 via the upcoming draft. Hence, it's only right that they pick up a proven wide receiver to make their QB1's job easier.

Amari Cooper might be the right option due to his reliability, durability and professionalism. Cooper is a model pro and could be a great running mate for a young QB under center.

1. New England Patriots

Drake Maye showed how good he could be with the New England Patriots. Hence, the Patriots are set to do everything within their power to get an established veteran wide receiver for their franchise QB.

Cooper could be a solid fit for the task. He has crossed the 1,000 mark six times in his career and will bring experience to the Patriots locker room. Furthermore, Mike Vrabel is a veteran head coach who could motivate Cooper to get back to his pre-Buffalo Bills best.

