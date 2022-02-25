3 reasons why the Cowboys should cut Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper may be cut from the Dallas Cowboys roster after signing a five-year, $100 million deal with the team in March 2020, in order to free up some cap space. With the new season approaching, the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones face some difficult decisions over the coming weeks and months.

Here are three reasons why the Cowboys should cut Cooper ahead of the 2022 season.

#1 - Cutting Cooper would free up some serious cap space

The Cowboys are entering the offseason with more than $21 million over the NFL's salary cap and are in need of making some cuts so they don't breach the threshold. Amari Cooper would be an ideal place to start.

The wideout is set to make $60 million over the next three years, $20 million each season, with his cap hit for each campaign standing at $22 million. If the Cowboys cut or trade him before June 1, he'll have a dead cap hit of $6 million and save the team $16 million. However, if they cut or trade him after this date, the $6 million cap hit will be spread over the next two seasons ($2 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023).

He is the Cowboys' third-highest earner and they should seriously consider cutting him for the betterment of the team.

#2 - The emergence of CeeDee Lamb

Entering his second season in the NFL, CeeDee Lamb emerged as the Cowboys' best receiver and led the team in yards (1,102), receptions (79) and tied second with touchdowns (6).

He has improved his numbers from his rookie season in terms of yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns, with a total of 934 yards, 74 receptions and five receiving touchdowns. He had one less receiving touchdown in his rookie season, with a solitary rushing touchdown.

His performances in 2021 earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl after Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was unable to attend due to his appearance in the Super Bowl the following weekend.

Although his season ended in disappointment with one catch in the Cowboys' Wild Card playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, there is no doubt that Lamb has emerged as Dallas' top receiver and would be more than capable of becoming WR1 in Dallas.

#3 - Cooper still has value and the Cowboys should capitilize on this now before it is too late

A plethora of teams would be interested in the Dallas wide receiver's services should they be open to a trade offer, with the Jacksonville Jaguars rumored to be emerging as the top candidates.

If they were willing to trade him, the Cowboys could be able to get something in return, with Pro Football Focus suggesting that a second and fifth round draft pick would be suitable compensation. After finishing with a record of 3-14, the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence could really use some more firepower on offense, which Cooper would certainly add.

