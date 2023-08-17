Amon-Ra St. Brown NFL fantasy outlook: What can you expect from breakout Lions WR in 2023?

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown burst onto the scene in 2022 during the second year of his short NFL career.

St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns as he established himself as Jared Goff's favorite target.

In terms of fantasy football, he was an excellent asset to have on your team last year, as he ended the season with 267.6 PPR fantasy points, seventh-best amongst all wide receivers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Should you draft Amon-Ra St. Brown in NFL fantasy in 2023?

Amon-Ra's current ADP is WR9 and 18th overall, meaning he'll likely be taken in the second round of your NFL Fantasy Football drafts.

St. Brown would be an excellent pickup anywhere in round 2 as the Lions own a top-10 schedule for the entire season, meaning he will have plenty of opportunities to score points. According to fantasypros.com, the Lions tie the Jaguars for the easiest schedule for WRs in 2023.

As well as that, St. Brown and QB Jared Goff will look to build on their excellent rapport, which saw St. Brown claim a 32% target rate per route run - second in the entire NFL, trailing only Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

As 2022 progressed, St. Brown also saw more redzone targets, going from eight targets in his first eight games to 15 over the final nine clashes. If he can keep up the rate of redzone targets this year, there's nothing stopping him from ending 2023 with double-digit touchdowns.

In 2022, the Lions' offense was electric under head coach Dan Campbell. They finished with the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. As they missed the playoffs, it meant they were often in shootouts, meaning more opportunities for fantasy points to be scored. This spells extremely good news for Amon-Ra fantasy owners.

Detroit Lions fellow WR Jameson Williams will be suspended for the first six games of 2022, leaving St. Brown as the clear WR1. The other Lions WRs of note include Denzel Mims, Marvin Jones and Josh Reynolds, meaning St. Brown could almost surpass his 106 catch total from 2022.

Where should you draft Amon-Ra St. Brown in fantasy in 2023?

Given the above reasons, you should feel extremely comfortable drafting Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second round of your NFL Fantasy draft, as he has clear top-5 WR upside heading into 2023.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer