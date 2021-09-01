An alternative version of the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021

Just as its happened over the last seven years, I have put together my personal list of the NFL’s Top 100. This was originally designed to be a ranking of the top 100 players in the league, regardless of position, for the upcoming season. And while this has increasingly become a comparison of resumes, in the spirit of what this was intended to be, I have listed what I thought were the very best players, in relation to how good they are at their position coming into 2021.
What I have changed this year was rating these players – sort of Madden style – and one by one incorporating them into the list, while debating back and forth when multiple guys shared the same number.
There are six names to start off with, who didn’t qualify for my list. I believe they all deserve to be on it, but I just didn’t know where to put them. Mainly because of how long it’s been since we’ve seen them on the field, how often they’ve gotten hurt recently or because we just don’t know if/when we will see them play again.
I have also added the 30 names that just missed the cut. So it’s almost a top 130, because I always have a tough time leaving those names off, but I feel pretty good about the ultimate rankings that I have put together here.
For analysis, just click on the video, where I work my way from the bottom to the top!
Players who did not qualify
Michael Thomas – foot surgery in late July leads to uncertainty of when he’ll be available.
Derwin James – only five total games over these last 2 years combined.
Odell Beckham Jr. – played in just 25 total games over these last four years.
Danielle Hunter – scary back surgery before last season even started, is something I want to see play out first.
Mitchell Schwartz – currently still a free agent, who has hinted at possible retirement.
Deshaun Watson – for obvious reason, he’s a top 15 player in the league otherwise.
Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers lead the list of top 100 NFL players 2021
1. Patrick Mahomes
2. Aaron Rodgers
3. Aaron Donald
4. Davante Adams
5. Jalen Ramsey
6. Josh Allen
7. Quenton Nelson
8. Travis Kelce
9. George Kittle
10. Myles Garrett
11. T.J. Watt
12. Tyreek Hill
13. Stefon Diggs
14. Fred Warner
15. Jaire Alexander
16. Minkah Fitzpatrick
17. DeForest Buckner
18. Alvin Kamara
19. Marlon Humphrey
20. Russell Wilson
21. Dalvin Cook
22. Chris Jones
23. Xavien Howard
24. Lamar Jackson
25. Darius Leonard
26. Derrick Henry
27. Justin Simmons
28. Trent Williams
29. DeAndre Hopkins
30. Bobby Wagner
31. Jessie Bates
32. Khalil Mack
33. Nick Chubb
34. Shaquil Barrett
35. Tom Brady
36. Zack Martin
37. Tyrann Mathieu
38. Roquan Smith
39. Saquon Barkley
40. Christian McCaffrey
41. David Bakhtiari
42. Joey Bosa
43. Devin White
44. D.K. Metcalf
45. Darren Waller
46. Keenan Allen
47. Corey Linsley
48. Ryan Ramczyk
49. Fletcher Cox
50. Kyler Murray
51. Stephon Gilmore
52. Za’Darius Smith
53. Ronnie Stanley
54. Grady Jarrett
55. Tre’Davious White
56. Cam Heyward
57. Nick Bosa
58. A.J. Brown
59. Aaron Jones
60. Eric Kendricks
61. Jamal Adams
62. Stephon Tuitt
63. Budda Baker
64. Brian Burns
65. Dak Prescott
66. Julio Jones
67. Brandon Scherff
68. Lavonte David
69. Justin Jefferson
70. Demario Davis
71. Calvin Ridley
72. Justin Herbert
73. Laremy Tunsil
74. Rodney Hudson
75. Von Miller
76. Chandler Jones
77. Duane Brown
78. Calais Campbell
79. Chase Young
80. Allen Robinson
81. Quinnen Williams
82. Eddie Jackson
83. Terry McLaurin
84. Wyatt Teller
85. Cam Jordan
86. James Bradberry
87. Myles Jack
88. Frank Ragnow
89. Leonard Williams
90. Tristan Wirfs
91. Jack Conklin
92. Matthew Stafford
93. Mark Andrews
94. Cody Whitehair
95. Jeffery Simmons
96. Deion Jones
97. Ryan Tannehill
98. Denzel Ward
99. T.J. Hockenson
100. John Johnson III
The next 30 names:
Brandon Brooks, Joe Mixon, Elgton Jenkins, Kevin Byard, Joel Bitonio, Garrett Bolles, Jason Kelce, Marcus Peters, Josh Jacobs, Marcus Maye, Joe Thuney, Bradley Chubb, Jordan Poyer, Harrison Smith, Taylor Lewan, Jason Verrett, Trey Hendrickson, J.C. Tretter, Derek Carr, Terron Armstead, Roger Saffold, Akiem Hicks, Marshon Lattimore, Orlando Brown Jr., Kenny Clark, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ryan Kelly, Vita Vea, Mike Hilton, Jonathan Allen & Da’Ron Payne