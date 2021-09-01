An alternative version of the NFL Top 100 Players of 2021

Just as its happened over the last seven years, I have put together my personal list of the NFL’s Top 100. This was originally designed to be a ranking of the top 100 players in the league, regardless of position, for the upcoming season. And while this has increasingly become a comparison of resumes, in the spirit of what this was intended to be, I have listed what I thought were the very best players, in relation to how good they are at their position coming into 2021.

What I have changed this year was rating these players – sort of Madden style – and one by one incorporating them into the list, while debating back and forth when multiple guys shared the same number.

There are six names to start off with, who didn’t qualify for my list. I believe they all deserve to be on it, but I just didn’t know where to put them. Mainly because of how long it’s been since we’ve seen them on the field, how often they’ve gotten hurt recently or because we just don’t know if/when we will see them play again.

I have also added the 30 names that just missed the cut. So it’s almost a top 130, because I always have a tough time leaving those names off, but I feel pretty good about the ultimate rankings that I have put together here.

For analysis, just click on the video, where I work my way from the bottom to the top!

Players who did not qualify

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas didn't qualify for my list, due to uncertainty about his status for the 2021 NFL season

Michael Thomas – foot surgery in late July leads to uncertainty of when he’ll be available.

Derwin James – only five total games over these last 2 years combined.

Odell Beckham Jr. – played in just 25 total games over these last four years.

Danielle Hunter – scary back surgery before last season even started, is something I want to see play out first.

Mitchell Schwartz – currently still a free agent, who has hinted at possible retirement.

Deshaun Watson – for obvious reason, he’s a top 15 player in the league otherwise.

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers lead the list of top 100 NFL players 2021

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains at number one on my list

1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Aaron Rodgers

3. Aaron Donald

4. Davante Adams

5. Jalen Ramsey

6. Josh Allen

7. Quenton Nelson

8. Travis Kelce

9. George Kittle

10. Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt comes in at number 11

11. T.J. Watt

12. Tyreek Hill

13. Stefon Diggs

14. Fred Warner

15. Jaire Alexander

16. Minkah Fitzpatrick

17. DeForest Buckner

18. Alvin Kamara

19. Marlon Humphrey

20. Russell Wilson

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook comes in at number 21

21. Dalvin Cook

22. Chris Jones

23. Xavien Howard

24. Lamar Jackson

25. Darius Leonard

26. Derrick Henry

27. Justin Simmons

28. Trent Williams

29. DeAndre Hopkins

30. Bobby Wagner

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates comes in at number 31

31. Jessie Bates

32. Khalil Mack

33. Nick Chubb

34. Shaquil Barrett

35. Tom Brady

36. Zack Martin

37. Tyrann Mathieu

38. Roquan Smith

39. Saquon Barkley

40. Christian McCaffrey

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari comes in at number 41

41. David Bakhtiari

42. Joey Bosa

43. Devin White

44. D.K. Metcalf

45. Darren Waller

46. Keenan Allen

47. Corey Linsley

48. Ryan Ramczyk

49. Fletcher Cox

50. Kyler Murray

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore comes in at number 51

51. Stephon Gilmore

52. Za’Darius Smith

53. Ronnie Stanley

54. Grady Jarrett

55. Tre’Davious White

56. Cam Heyward

57. Nick Bosa

58. A.J. Brown

59. Aaron Jones

60. Eric Kendricks

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams comes in at number 61

61. Jamal Adams

62. Stephon Tuitt

63. Budda Baker

64. Brian Burns

65. Dak Prescott

66. Julio Jones

67. Brandon Scherff

68. Lavonte David

69. Justin Jefferson

70. Demario Davis

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley comes in at number 71

71. Calvin Ridley

72. Justin Herbert

73. Laremy Tunsil

74. Rodney Hudson

75. Von Miller

76. Chandler Jones

77. Duane Brown

78. Calais Campbell

79. Chase Young

80. Allen Robinson

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams comes in at number 81

81. Quinnen Williams

82. Eddie Jackson

83. Terry McLaurin

84. Wyatt Teller

85. Cam Jordan

86. James Bradberry

87. Myles Jack

88. Frank Ragnow

89. Leonard Williams

90. Tristan Wirfs

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin comes in at number 91

91. Jack Conklin

92. Matthew Stafford

93. Mark Andrews

94. Cody Whitehair

95. Jeffery Simmons

96. Deion Jones

97. Ryan Tannehill

98. Denzel Ward

99. T.J. Hockenson

100. John Johnson III

The next 30 names:

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks lands just outside my top 100, since he is coming off major injury

Brandon Brooks, Joe Mixon, Elgton Jenkins, Kevin Byard, Joel Bitonio, Garrett Bolles, Jason Kelce, Marcus Peters, Josh Jacobs, Marcus Maye, Joe Thuney, Bradley Chubb, Jordan Poyer, Harrison Smith, Taylor Lewan, Jason Verrett, Trey Hendrickson, J.C. Tretter, Derek Carr, Terron Armstead, Roger Saffold, Akiem Hicks, Marshon Lattimore, Orlando Brown Jr., Kenny Clark, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ryan Kelly, Vita Vea, Mike Hilton, Jonathan Allen & Da’Ron Payne

Edited by Diptanil Roy