"He's so hyped" - NFL analyst believes Lamar Jackson is overprotected in league circles

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the most exciting and explosive quarterbacks since entering the league in 2018. He's had mutliple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and won a unanimous MVP in 2019 where he threw for a league-leading 36 touchdowns to only 6 interceptions.

However, some people hold contrarian opinions on the NFL star. Chris Russo joined First Take and said that the media overprotects Jackson when he plays bad.

"We all know that Jackson is a great player, he's fun to watch. Everyone in America knows that. But he's so hyped because if Jackson plays a great game and his team is winning games, we make him out to be Johnny Unitas. But If you criticize him when he has a bad game, all of a sudden we're being too critical of him."

While some think Lamar isn't criticized enough, others, such as his former teammate Marquise Brown, think he's criticized too harsh. Brown tweeted:

"Facts! The Narrative they tryna create on my dawg is ridiculous, He can run the show in any type of offense he just so happen to be in the one he in and doing it at a top level ! And Every Wr whoever played with him knows that."

Lamar Jackson didn't make ESPN's NFL top 10

Earlier this week, the ESPN top 10 poll released their rankings for each position in the NFL. Lamar Jackson, the 2019 unanimous MVP, didn't crack the top 10 quarterback list.

Many analysts and players were baffled by this and it caused many to say that Jackson often gets criticized harshly. The quarterbacks that made the list over Jackson include Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson (who didn't play at all last year), and Dak Prescott.

Jackson may have been on the outside looking in on the list becasue he did have a poor 2021-22 season.

Jackson was hurt late in the season due to an ankle injury and missed a game due to COVID. He went 7-5 as the starting quarterback in 12 games played. He threw for less than 3,000 yards and had 16 touchdowns with 13 interceptions, which is not a good ratio.

Despite the drop in performance, the Ravens were the most banged-up team last season and Jackson himself wasn't 100 percent at times.

Being left out of the top 10 quarterback list just gives Jackson more motivation heading into the season where he faces a contract year.

