Lamar Jackson vs. Kyler Murray in 2022? NFL analyst gives verdict on QB debate

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray have been the topic of some debate recently. We're deep into the offseason and this at time of year players and fans critique everyone's top-position player lists. One list that has received a lot of attention is the top-10 quarterback list that ESPN released this week.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick talked about a few of the quarterbacks who were left out of the top-10. He thinks Kyler Murray matches well with any of the quarterbacks on the list.

Riddick said:

“I think Kyler Murray when you match him up against all these guys in the top 10 is right up there with all of them and I’m talking about top 5."

He continued:

"Look he was right behind Joe Burrow in completion percentage above expected last year... who no one would argue belongs in this list. Kyler was one of the best, he was top-10 in QBR, top-10 in efficiency under pressure, he is one the best dual threat guys outside the poacher as a runner or a thrower."

He went on to say:

"Now what he hasn’t done is take his team to postseason success which I know when it’s convenient we hang it over the quarterbacks head and say he hasn’t won a playoff game."

Riddick added that if he had to pick between Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson right now, he'd choose Murray:

"Kyler is also a victim of his own body language, his own leadership style, his own introverted personality... If you had to pick between these two, Lamar is a unicorn, he’s so unique but Kyler Murray can throw, can run it, he can beat you from the pocket, from outside the pocket, his team needs to more success from a team perspective and you’ll be talking about Kyler as a top-5 quarterback.”

Here is the list of the top-10 according to league executives, coaches, scouts, and players:

Lamar Jackson compared to Kyler Murray

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Although Riddick put Kyler Murray above Lamar Jackson, he doesn't have as good a resume. In 2019 alone, Jackson won the league MVP by a unanimous vote.

Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to the playoffs three times but is just 1-3 in his post-season career. Murray's only been to the post-season once, and has a 0-1 record.

Both players are currently looking for new contracts, with Jackson entering the last year of his deal. Previously, he suggested he was willing to wait until the end of the season, however recent rumors have him looking to negotiate now.

Both quarterbacks are likely to receive big-money deals before the season starts. If Jackson is in fact ready to negotiate. As to which one is better, that will be decided when the season kicks off in two months time.

