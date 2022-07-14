"The 49ers will be fine without you" - NFL fans savagely troll Deebo Samuel following offseason drama

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel had one of the most productive seasons ever for a wide receiver in 2021. He made the first-team All-Pro while recording 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and scored six touchdowns. In the backfield, he had 59 carries for 365 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This is an NFL record for most rushing yards by a wide receiver in a single-season.

Despite his success, Deebo Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers this offeason. There was speculation that he had not like how he was utilized and that his current contract demands are an issue.

While he still hasn't rescinded his trade request, general manager John Lynch has said multiple times that he has no plans to trade the All-Pro receiver.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPN The Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship @brgridiron Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from the 49ers, per @JFowlerESPNThe Niners are still hopeful they can mend the relationship @brgridiron https://t.co/VS3DstDMur

Deebo Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie contract and, like most young receivers, is thinking ahead. It will be interesting to see what the 49ers decide to do with him, if they are unable to reach an agreement.

Yesterday, Samuel Tweeted:

"How would the world be without music?"

Deebo @19problemz How would the world be without music??? How would the world be without music???

Upon seeing the tweet, NFL fans were quick to react and share their thoughts. Many were more interested in discussing his offseason than his philosophical question. In a classic case of getting more than you bargained for, the 49er elicited some interesting responses.

Here are the top comments:

Darkma @True_Darkma @19problemz I don't know but the 49ers will be fine without you.. @19problemz I don't know but the 49ers will be fine without you..

Warning NSFW language.

Copper State Niners @CopperState9er @19problemz The same way the 49ers would be without you. Sad. Heartbroken. Depressed. Best part of the game besides a W is you and Trent mobbing out on the boom box. @19problemz The same way the 49ers would be without you. Sad. Heartbroken. Depressed. Best part of the game besides a W is you and Trent mobbing out on the boom box.

Christian @ChristianR_Vill @19problemz Like a world without Deebo Samuel in Red and Gold @19problemz Like a world without Deebo Samuel in Red and Gold https://t.co/tbk20Lp77h

Aaron @Ruben393939 @19problemz About as good with you without being on the 49ers Roster. Not good!! @19problemz About as good with you without being on the 49ers Roster. Not good!!

The 49ers are unwilling to trade Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

Following Samuel's trade request, there was a lot of speculation about which team he would play for next. Several teams have come forward with offers for the star, but so far the 49ers have rejected all comers.

Originally, five teams were heavily linked with Samuel. These included the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee show and said that the New York Jets and Detroit Lions had made offers for the receiver. However, all the offers were rejected by the 49ers.

The 49ers are determine to keep hold of their man, but if he stonewalls contract negotiations, he may force their hand. It will be interesting to see this situation unfold as it develops over time.

