"If I want to win this year, Jimmy is my best bet" - NFL analyst urges Browns to trade for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to trade or release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this off-season.

Jordan 🏈 @JordanFootbalI Update: Many league executives believe that QBs Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo will end up being released, says @DanGrazianoESPN Update: Many league executives believe that QBs Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo will end up being released, says @DanGrazianoESPN

They made it clear that they eventually wanted to move on from Garoppolo as they offered the Dolphins a lot for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. They traded a pair of future first-round picks and a future third-round pick to secure the draft position with which they selected quarterback Trey Lance.

NFL analyst Matt Williamson spoke about the best landing spot for Jimmy G on Peacock and Williamson NFL show.

Williamson said:

"I still very much believe Baker winds up in Carolina or Seattle. I mean, I think that's a done deal. I don't know which one it is. I think Carolina, I believe the smoke in Carolina more than I believe the smoke in Seattle, which leaves you with only one option. To me, if I'm the Browns, is Jimmy. I mean, like to me, Jimmy. If I want to win this year, Jimmy's my best bet."

The Browns are expected to move on from Mayfield even if Deshaun Watson (who they traded a lot for and gave a $230 million fully guaranteed contract to) doesn't play at all this season.

For the Browns and Mayfield, nobody wants to pay him the $18.8 million he's due this NFL season since the Browns picked up his fifth-year option, making it hard to trade him away.

If and when the Browns get rid of Mayfield, Garoppolo would be a good option as a replacement if Watson is suspended for the entire year. Garoppolo has playoff experience, has led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, and the Browns have a well-balanced roster to make a run with him at QB.

This NFL off-season has seen crazy quarterback moves

Denver Broncos Mandatory Minicamp

This off-season has certainly seen a lot of substantial quarterback moves.

Veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan both got traded. Wilson was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos and Ryan was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Indianapolis Colts.

Tom Brady initially retired this off-season and then decided to return for a 23rd season.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has retired, and the Steelers have added veteran Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.

While it's still the off-season, it seems likely there might be more notable moves to come.

If you use any quotes credit Matt Williamson, Peackcock H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far