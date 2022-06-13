NFL Rumor Roundup: league executives expect Jimmy Garroppolo & Baker Mayfield to be released; Dee Ford expected to be released by 49ers; Chris Carson rumored to return to Seahawks this season

Welcome to this week's NFL rumor roundup, where we will bring you the latest news and rumors regarding current events and things that are expected to happen in the league.

For this weekend's rumor roundup, we will dive deep into what is expected to happen to veteran quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield. We will also talk about what might happen between defensive end Dee Ford and the San Francisco 49ers. In conclusion, we'll give an update on Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson's plans after having neck surgery this off-season.

Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be released

According to NFL insider Dan Graziano, both Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo are expected to be released.

Both quarterbacks have been subject to trade talks for months, but their respected teams have had trouble dealing them.

For the 49ers, Garoppolo has been dealing with a shoulder injury that won't allow him to to pass a physical currently, which is a big step into the trade process.

For the Browns and Mayfield, nobody wants to pay him the $18.8 million he's due this NFL season since the Browns picked up his fifth-year option. As of right now, there are rumors that the two QBs are expected to be released.

Dee Ford expected to be released by the San Francisco 49ers and become an NFL free agent

On March 12, 2019, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Dee Ford from the Kansas City Chiefs for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. In three seasons with the 49ers, Ford has been mildly productive, only registering 9.5 sacks and dealing with a range of injuries. He's expected to be released soon from the 49ers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't expect Ford to be part of the team for much longer.

Shanahan said:

"I do not expect him to be on our team. He's been excused from minicamp. I think he's coming in to get his physical later in this week, but he's not doing anything with us."

Chris Carson is expected to return to the Seattle Seahawks but neck injury could leave him sidelined

Last NFL season, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson suffered a neck injury in week 4 that kept him sidelined all season.

Pete Carroll confirmed this week that the sixth-year veteran running back is not certain to return to the field.

Carroll said:

"Our guys love this game that they grow up playing, and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it’s hard. It’s difficult, and it’s real. And we’re going to love him through it and help him as much as possible, if that’s the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It’s inevitable. It’s coming, but it’s always too soon, so we’re trying to fight that off."

Carson had surgery to fuse a disc in his neck that was causing him ongoing discomfort. He hasn't participated in team activities this NFL off-season yet, but the Seahawks are waiting for him to return to the field.

