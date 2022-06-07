"I don't see a way around it" - Shannon Sharpe believes Browns will have to shoulder most, if not all, of Baker Mayfield's $19 million salary for 2022 to trade the QB

When the Cleveland Browns acquired All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this off-season, many thought former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield would be traded.

Cleveland Browns @Browns OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans

Frustrated, Mayfield requested for a trade immediately out of Cleveland, but was informed that the Browns had no plans to trade him. Shortly after, there were reports that surfaced, saying the Browns were fielding calls for the former first-overall pick. Now, the Browns are having a hard time moving Mayfield.

Shannon Sharpe spoke about the Browns and Mayfield's situation on "Undisputed" and thinks the Browns will have to take on Mayfield's contract this season before being able to move him.

Sharpe said:

"He doesn't want to go to mini-camp. He doesn't need to be there (because) he can't throw. Remember, he had offseason shoulder surgery. And so for me, I don't understand why. I know he doesn't want to be there. He's made it abundantly clear he wants to move on. Cleveland made it abundantly clear they want to move on. They are trying to extract something. We don't want to get burned with the entire $19 million, but I don't see a way around it from them."

Mayfield is due $18.8 million fully guaranteed this season, as he will be playing on the fifth-year option that the Browns picked up following the 2020 season. Many teams don't believe he's worth that kind of money after a down season in 2021, where he also hurt his shoulder.

The two teams that have been linked to Mayfield have been the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks.

According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the situation is currently in a "holding pattern" while the Panthers and Seahawks bide their time. They are waiting to see whether or not the Browns are willing to take on a much greater portion of Mayfield's $18.9 million salary that he's guaranteed this season.

Eric👀Schefter @EKaplan15 Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Friday the situation has been stuck in a "holding pattern" while the Panthers and Seahawks wait to see whether the Browns become more willing to retain a "much greater portion" of Mayfield's $18.9 million salary than offered so far. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Friday the situation has been stuck in a "holding pattern" while the Panthers and Seahawks wait to see whether the Browns become more willing to retain a "much greater portion" of Mayfield's $18.9 million salary than offered so far.

The Browns could keep Baker Mayfield as insurance as they await to hear what the league does with Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

One reason why the Browns may be holding onto Mayfield is because they don't know whether or not the NFL will suspend Deshaun Watson. Watson has 24 civil suits relating to sexual assault. He was cleared of the charges, but the league is currently undergoing their own investiagtion.

The Texans elected to sit Watson for the entire 2021 season, even though the league never suspended him. As there's more clarity and information about his situation each day, it seems like we're getting closer and closer to a decision about what the NFL will do.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far