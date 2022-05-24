"From the team perspective, you're trying to get answers" - NFL analyst on Browns needing immediate timeline on Deshaun Watson discipline

The Cleveland Browns are in a tricky situation regarding the quarterback position heading into the 2022 season. They acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in the off-season while giving up a king's ransom for him and signing him to a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract.

The problem is that the NFL may still decide to suspend Watson, and the Browns are unclear when they will be notified if there is a suspension.

Mike Tannenbaum spoke about the Browns quarterback situation heading into the season on Get Up!

Tannenbaum said:

"This is still a very serious situation. But from the team perspective, you're trying to get answers from the league you're desperately trying to answer. So you're calling the league trying to get timelines because the future starting quarterback, and if he's not gonna be available for a period of time, be three games, four games, whatever it may be."

Tannenbaum added:

"That is a material impact on roster construction, who you may keep, because again, if you're on the roster and opening day as a veteran, you're guaranteed for the season, so assuming it's Jacoby Brissett as a starter, who's the backup? Are you going with someone less experienced to give yourself a little more flexibility?"

Tannenbaum also said noted the Browns still have Mayfield under contract for $18 million this season:

"And then of course, you still have Baker Mayfield under contract and fully guarantee $18 million. So there's a huge variable there and you need feedback that you want to get some sort of guidance from a lead as quickly as possible."

The Browns elected to pick up Mayfield's fifth-year option following the 2021 season. Upon doing that, he is fully guaranteed $18.8 million this season.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



Will he prove to be a Top 10 QB in 2021? 🤔 The Cleveland Browns exercised Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option.Will he prove to be a Top 10 QB in 2021? 🤔 buff.ly/2QWQDoM The Cleveland Browns exercised Baker Mayfield's fifth-year option.Will he prove to be a Top 10 QB in 2021? 🤔 buff.ly/2QWQDoM https://t.co/4H9TJUEQF4

The uncertainty around Deshaun Watson could be why Baker Mayfield is still a Brown

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

As mentioned earlier, the Browns are still awaiting a response from the NFL on whether or not Watson will face a suspension and for how long.

The expectation was that the Browns would move Mayfield to a quarterback-needy team such as the Carolina Panthers or the Seattle Seahawks, but no trade happened. Cleveland also signed free agent quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs this off-season.

If Watson misses significant time and Mayfield is on their roster in Week 1, he could play a good number of games this season. If he flourishes, things will get interesting in Cleveland.

