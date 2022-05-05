NFL Rumors: Titans wanted Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson to be QB1 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans had an interesting draft approach. They surprised many people when they drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round at No. 86.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans explored trade options around Deshaun Watson and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Schefter said on NFL Live:

“There is a lot riding on this season for Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans. They were dipping their toes in on Aaron Rodgers during the offseason before he re-signed in Green Bay. They checked in on Deshaun Watson and found that he wouldn’t be traded in the division.”

Could the Tennessee Titans be planning to move on from Ryan Tannehill?

On March 15, 2019, the Miami Dolphins traded Tannehill and a sixth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2020 draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 Draft. The quarterback signed a one-year deal worth $7 million with up to $12 million in incentives following the trade.

In 2019, his first season with the Titans, Tannehill won Comeback Player of The Year while taking the Titans to the playoffs. The Titans won two playoff games and made it to the AFC Championship game.

Before the 2020 season, Tannehill signed a four-year extension with the Titans worth $118 million with $62 million guaranteed. Tannehill would lead the Titans again to the playoffs, but the team lost in the first round.

Tannehill led the Titans to an AFC-best 12-5 record this past season while clinching the No. 1 seed. The Titans got bounced in the second round of the playoffs against the Cincinnati Bengals, which saw a poor performance from Tannehill. The Titans lost to the Bengals 19-16 and missed the AFC Championship game. Tannehill had a terrible outing, going 15-of-24 for 220 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Considering how Tannehill has fallen short the last two seasons and has underperformed in big moments, it seems there is a growing sense that the Titans could be moving on from him. It makes sense, given they pursued Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, who were in the same division. They may have drafted Malik Willis intending to eventually develop him and take over for Tannehill.

