NFL Hall of Famer doesn't agree with Ryan Tannehill's comments on mentoring young QBs

The Tennessee Titans made an interesting draft selection in the third-round of the NFL Draft on Friday night. They selected quarterback Malik Willis out of Liberty and it seemed to rub Ryan Tannehill the wrong way.

When asked if he would be Willis' mentor, Tannehill responded to reporters on Tuesday by saying that it's not his designated job but he wouldn't mind him picking up a few tricks.

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room — we’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner responded to Tannehill saying he wouldn't mind being Willis' or any young QB's mentor.

"I will never understand the [I'm not here to mentor the next guy] mentality.. so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me and I'll be that guy, happy to help in any way I can."

In the same press conference where Tannehill said he wouldn't be Willis' mentor, he said that the Titans did not inform him that they planned to take Willis prior to making the pick. Despite being unaware of the franchise’s intentions, Tannehill shared that he called Willis immediately after the selection was announced.

Tannehill has been under center for the Titans for the last three seasons now and Willis will likely serve as his backup.

Tennesse Titans drafted Malik Willis in the third-round of the 2022 NFL draft

Malik Willis

It was a bit of a surprise when Malik Willis landed in the third-round to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans used their third-round pick - pick No. 86 - to draft Willis, who became the third quarterback taken in the draft behind Kenny Pickett and Desmond Ridder.

Many teams had him mocked to the Panthers, Seahawks, Steelers, Lions, going in either the first or second-round of the NFL Draft.

Coming out of college, Willlis was a prospect similar to Josh Allen and Carson Wentz in the sense that he played at a smaller college and is viewed as a "work in progress."

Perhaps that could be the reason why he was the third quarterback taken and slipped into the third-round.

Willis ended his college career 17-6 as a starter. He has thrown for 5,176 yards; 48 touchdowns; 18 interceptions; 2,131 rushing yards; and 29 rushing touchdowns.

