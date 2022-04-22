NFL Draft 2022: AFC GM compares Malik Willis to Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in this year's draft, with some of the greatest potential of any prospect in his position.

An AFC general manager compared Malik Willis to star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The general manager said:

“To me, he's the No. 1 guy in the class. And for whatever people want to talk about in terms of readiness or all this other stuff -- it was the same thing with Josh Allen, it was the same thing with Patrick Mahomes. I think people are a little short-sighted with that kid."

The general manager added that Willis is a better prospect than Trey Lance and Justin Fields from last year's quarterback class. He said:

"A transfer from Auburn, Willis made the most of his two seasons starting for the Flames, putting up 6,929 total offensive yards (sixth in FBS) and accounting for 74 total touchdowns (47 passing, 27 rushing). "He's the only one with the talent level that deserves [to go Round 1]," an NFC coordinator said. "Now, there's some holes in his game. [But] to me, he's a better prospect than Trey Lance was a year ago and a better prospect than Justin Fields was a year ago.”

Willis has been projected to be the first QB taken in the draft by some analysts, and his pro day has only helped his case. He had an impressive combine and on his pro day, he completed 64 from 69 passes with three of them being dropped.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Malik Willis only had 5 incompletions out of 69 pass attempts and 3 of those were dropped. Impressive Pro Day.



Some people think that since Willis played at Liberty, he isn't pro-ready yet, due to the competition he's faced and some of his mechanics.

Both Mahomes and Allen were also considered not pro-ready, but after sitting for a short time, they became two of the biggest stars in the league.

Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder could be the first QB taken in the draft.

This quarterback draft class is not like some in the recent past. This year's class isn't as strong as many others in the last decade and there's no clear cut no. 1. Some analysts wouldn't be surprised if no quarterbacks are taken in the first round.

Of course, there are always teams in the draft looking for a quarterback. Even if these prospects aren't the best from the last few years, a team is guaranteed to select one based on their needs. The question is, who will be the first quarterback taken? Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, or someone else?

