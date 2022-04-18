"Don't think I'd consider him a first-rounder" - NFL analyst doesn't believe Malik Willis is worth the hype

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away and the QB class is an interesting one. Malik Willis is one of the best quarterback prospects coming out of this draft class, with the most upside. Many think he will go in the first-round.

It has been considered one of the weakest classes in recent years, and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if there wasn't one taken in the first-round.

John Middlekauff doesn't think that Malik Willis is a first-rounder. He says that he has doubts about whether or not Willis can do "winning things."

Middlekauff said:

“Well, first of all, He's six feet tall and that's worrisome. Short quarterbacks, you know, Doug, Flutie, and Drew Brees are the exceptions, not the rule. So that's difficult to begin with. Secondly, the arm strength. Part of it is open, you know, it's good. It's good to have a strong arm. But that's not what wins in the league, it's processing and the ability to be accurate with the ball. And now he comes in as a guy who essentially makes his living with his legs. He does spectacular things. My question is, can he do winning things? And those are two different categories, right, and two completely different categories."

Malik Willis had great day highlighted by few deep-throw passes

Willis had an impressive combine and pro day. At his pro day, he completed 64 out of 69 passes and three of them were dropped.

Willis impressed scouts with a lot of accurate deep-throws and he showed his arm strength many times. Willis could be the first QB taken in this draft or he could end up being the fifth one taken. It's anybody's guess right now as to what will happen.

The fact that he is even considered worthy of a first-round pick shows the quality he possesses. But, as Middlekauff says, there are still some things to prove.

